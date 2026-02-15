Gen Z Ditches Booze, High on ‘Potshots’

By the time previous generations hit their early twenties, alcohol was a rite of passage. For Gen Z, it’s increasingly optional or rather ‘not needed.’ Across the world, people born after the late 1990s are drinking less or not at all. Many prefer calling themselves a ‘water person.’ But in reality, there is the smoky haze of weed, pot, vaping, e-cigarettes and THC-infused seltzers and mocktail mood swings. For those unaware, Tetrahydro-cannabinol (THC) is the psychoactive compound in cannabis that gives a buzz without the hangover. In fact, the phrase ‘Bum Bum Bhole’ is often used in the context of consuming Bhang (an edible cannabis preparation) during the Holi festival in India. It’s the age of ‘sober curious’ or for the well-heeled ‘California sober.’

MAKING ‘INFORMED’ CHOICES

Recently, socialite and influencer, Orry (aka Orhan Awatramani) posted on social media that: “THE ALCOHOL INDUSTRY HAS LOST OVER Rs 74.92 LAKH CRORE IN 4 YEARS BECAUSE GEN-Z ISN'T DRINKING." But sobriety doesn’t necessarily mean abstinence. As alcohol consumption dips globally, many young Indians have taken the path of substance abuse and tobacco consumption in the traditional desi rustic style (tambaku) and novel forms. Vaping and cannabis are quietly filling the gap. “Young people today are making more deliberate choices about intoxication and identity,” notes Rajesh Kumar, a Public Health Researcher.





For decades, alcohol followed a predictable arc: experimentation, excess, moderation. Gen Z is breaking that pattern. Surveys across India, Australia, the UK and the US show lower binge-drinking rates and delayed initiation. Public-health experts point to a generation that’s health-aware, mental-health literate, and less tolerant of behaviours that feel out of control. Young people worry that a drunken misstep can live forever on social media.

In India too, data suggests alcohol use among young adults and adolescents is not as entrenched as before, and many legal-age Gen Z drinkers are choosing moderation or abstinence even if older generations remain heavier consumers.





A CULTURAL SHIFT

Alcohol has long been woven into social ritual dates, celebrations, grief, and success. Gen Z is quietly enweaving it. Dry bars, alcohol-free beers, mocktails, and sober events are growing. Influencers openly talk about quitting drinking without dramatic backstories. Not drinking no longer requires any justification.

This shift has rattled the alcohol industry. Global alcohol sales growth has slowed in several markets, forcing brands to pivot toward “low-alc” or zero-proof alternatives. “The gain from reduced alcohol harm is real,” says a health policy analyst on the condition of anonymity. “The risk depends on what replaces it and how often.”





STATE TIPPLE TAXES

In India, alcohol is outside the national GST framework, and states levy their own excise and sales taxes. That creates stark differences in prices and consumption incentives across states. (SEE BOX)

States with lower excise duty, like Goa and Delhi, tend to have lower retail prices, which some analysts link to higher consumption and cross-border purchases from neighbouring states with higher duties.

Alcohol excise is a massive revenue source. Even as drinking patterns among youth shift, states such as Maharashtra and others have increased duty rates sharply to shore up finances.

INDIA’S YOUTH LANDSCAPE

India’s adolescents and young adults remain at risk for substance use. Recent representative surveys find that among students aged 10–24:

• Past-year alcohol use: 3.8% of adolescents.

• Past-year tobacco use: 4%.

• Past-year cannabis: 2%.

Earlier studies also show initiation of alcohol and especially tobacco often begins in teenage years, with family and peer contexts strongly predictive of early use. So while alcohol abstinence is growing in appeal, nicotine and cannabis use among some segments of Gen Z and especially vaping remains a public health concern.

REDEFINING FUN TIME

For many young people, the definition of fun is being reimagined. Night outs don’t have to end in blackout; social currency now often lies in wellness, productivity, and clarity. And Gen Z is decidedly intentional about boundaries, identity, and lifestyle choices. But the shift isn’t uniform. A significant number of youngsters are experimenting with substances other than alcohol in the form of e-cigarettes, vaping, cannabis rolls etc. The patterns vary widely by region, legality, availability, economic strata and social context. “But any kind of addiction, be it alcohol, substance abuse or smoking, is bound to take a toll on your health and body,” says Dr Sachin Patil, a general physician.

Whether this evolution marks a long-term public-health victory or simply a move from one substance to another remains an open question. What’s clear is that Gen Z is certainly not rejecting pleasure; they’re simply renegotiating it.

THAT’S THE SPIRIT

62% Adults (18-34 years) say they drink alcohol, a 10% dip from two decades ago. (Gallup Survey 2023)

55% Gen-Zers regret spending money on alcohol. (LendingTree Survey 2024)

UP IN SMOKE

29% Indian adults use tobacco, mostly smokeless forms, but smoking (including bidis, cigarettes, hookah)

• National surveys estimate 3.1 crore (around 2.8%) of Indians use cannabis, and a subset (0.66%) have cannabis-related problems.

• E-cigarettes and vape pens have gained traction among urban youth

Helpline

• Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: 14446 / 18008914416

• Tobacco Quitline: 1800-11-2356

• National Toll Free Helpline: 1800-11-0031

THE SMOKY HAZE

Stepping back from alcohol doesn’t necessarily mean rejecting all substances.

Tobacco & Smoking: While Gen Z globally tends to smoke less than older generations, in India, tobacco use remains widespread. Around 29% of Indian adults use tobacco, mostly smokeless forms, but smoking (including bidis, cigarettes, and hookah) persists with peer pressure and digital social influences playing roles.

Vaping: E-cigarettes and vape pens have gained traction among urban youth worldwide, often marketed as “safer” or more controllable than cigarettes. In India, e-cigarette sales were banned in 2019, but unregulated products and nicotine inflatables still circulate through informal channels, especially among young consumers influenced by global social media trends.

(No authoritative national rate available, but exposure remains a concern.)

Cannabis & Other Substances: National surveys estimate 3.1 crore (around 2.8%) of Indians use cannabis, and a subset (0.66%) have cannabis-related problems. Urban and cosmopolitan Gen Z show greater curiosity toward cannabis as an alternative to alcohol driven by perceptions of fewer calories, less disruptive hangovers, and a sense of being safer or more “mellow” than drunkenness. Public health experts caution that replacing one substance with another raises questions around dependency, cognition, mental health, especially during young brain development. “Alcohol feels chaotic. Weed feels adjustable,” says Emily Jeh (24) student from Melbourne. “You choose your high.”