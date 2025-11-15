Gen-Z Brews Fresh Caffeine Couture

There was a time, coffee was just a beverage — a steaming cup to wake you up before class or keep you company through late-night deadlines. But in 2025, coffee is no longer confined to cafés or kitchens. It’s an aesthetic, a lifestyle, a moodboard. Scroll through Instagram or walk through Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru’s new-age cafés, and you’ll notice something unmistakable: everyone is wearing coffee. From oat-latte manicures and espresso-toned co-ords to the tan-and-beige interior palettes of homes and cafés, caffeine culture has brewed far beyond the cup.

This story dives into the rise of India’s “coffee-core” generation — a group that’s turned caffeine into self-expression, where what you sip says as much about you as what you wear.

Rise of Coffee-Core

If “clean girl,” “vanilla girl,” and “tomato girl” dominated social media aesthetics over the past few years, “coffee-core” is their moody, mature cousin — understated, grounded, and effortlessly cool. It’s all about shades of espresso, caramel, mocha, and latte; it’s cozy yet confident.

What began as a Western Pinterest aesthetic — all chunky knits, messy buns, and oat milk lattes — has found a uniquely Indian flavour. Urban Gen Z and young professionals in cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi,

and Hyderabad are embracing this look in their own way. Instead of Nordic minimalism, think rustic Indian cafés with brass filters, muted linens, and strong decoction shots.

According to a 2024 report

by the Coffee Board of India, urban coffee consumption has risen by nearly 40% over the last five years — but it’s not just about drinking it. Coffee has become performative. The act of brewing, holding, or posing with a coffee

cup has become shorthand for an identity: Productive, creative, and tastefully tired.

Coffee Closet

“Every outfit I wear somehow matches my coffee,” says Mitali Jain (26), who curates “espresso-inspired looks” for her everyday looks. “I realised I was subconsciously dressing like my drink — camel coats, beige nails, gold hoops, and creamy knits.”

She isn’t alone. Indian fashion brands have begun to tap into this caffeinated palette. Designers like Anavila and Lovebirds are leaning into earthy, roast-inspired hues, while fast-fashion retailers are marketing “latte looks” and “mocha monochromes.” Even makeup brands have followed suit — brown lip liners, caramel blushes, and “iced latte lips” (a viral TikTok trend that reached Indian shores via Reels) are everywhere.

Psychologist Dr Meera Iyer explains this shift as emotional branding. “Coffee evokes warmth, reliability, and sophistication — all qualities people want to embody. When you wear coffee tones, you project calm confidence. It’s visual comfort, much like the drink itself.”

Essentially, “coffee-core” is fashion’s response to burnout culture. It’s not loud or flashy. It’s quietly stylish — the same way a perfect flat white feels effortlessly indulgent without being over the top.

Coffee Table Look

Step into Subko, Blue Tokai, or Third Wave in any Indian city, and you’ll notice: cafés are the new runways. Patrons aren’t just there for caffeine; they’re curating moments. From laptop-friendly tables to the golden-hour lighting and latte art, everything is designed to be photographed.

In this ecosystem, coffee acts as both a prop and a personality marker. The drink you order becomes a subtle statement — cold brew if you’re artsy, cappuccino if you’re classic, matcha if you’re the rebel.

Sociologist Ritu Bhatia calls it “liquid branding.” “Just as logos used to signify luxury, beverages have become a form of personal marketing,” she says. “Ordering a pour-over signals patience and discernment; a frappé says fun and easygoing. Coffee rituals are new cultural codes.”

In fact, several Indian cafés have turned this into a business strategy. The Mumbai-based chain Dope Coffee Roasters recently launched a “Mood Menu” — where drinks are categorized not by bean type but by personality (“Dreamer,” “Creator,” “Chiller”). Their social media captions read like personal affirmations: Find your roast. Wear your vibe.

From Bean to Screen

The visual power of coffee can’t be overstated. A latte swirl against a brown tabletop, or the soft steam rising in the morning light — these images dominate the feeds of India’s café-hopping youth. The coffee aesthetic has become Instagram’s favourite backdrop for authenticity — filtered but not fake, curated but casual. Niharika R, a Banga-lore-based home maker who calls her style “caffeine-coded.” “Cafés give you perfect lighting and a neutral background. Plus, holding a cup somehow makes you look more natural on camera.”

That very image — one hand on the coffee, the other scrolling through work or journaling — has become the digital symbol of the modern hustler. It’s self-care meets productivity. You’re not just drinking coffee; you’re living a life that looks like it smells good.

Coffee in Culture and Commerce

Brands are cashing in on the aesthetic with the same enthusiasm as drinkers. Nykaa recently introduced a “Caffeine Collection” with products named Espresso Kiss and Mocha Glow. Home décor brands like Chumbak and Nestasia are rolling out coffee-toned crockery lines, while even stationery companies now sell “coffee-dipped journals.”

Coffee chains, meanwhile, are blurring the line between beverage and branding. Starbucks’ “brown cup” collaborations with local artists, Blue Tokai’s pop-up fashion events, and Third Wave’s curated playlists show how lifestyle and latte have fused seamlessly.

Behind The Brew

Why has coffee become such a powerful identity symbol? Experts say it’s about control and comfort. In an age of digital overwhelm and existential deadlines, coffee offers both a ritual and a reward. You can’t control the economy or your inbox, but you can control how you make your morning brew — from the grind size to the milk froth. It’s mindfulness disguised as routine.

“Every generation needs its comfort prop,” says Dr. Iyer. “For the 2020s, it’s coffee — versatile, portable, and photographable. It’s both armour and escape.”

Beyond The Buzz

Ironically, the “coffee-core” lifestyle isn’t really about caffeine. Most self-proclaimed coffee aesthetes admit they can’t tell a Kenyan roast from a Colombian one. What they’re addicted to is the feeling of coffee — the idea of it.

It’s why “coffee table books” are back in demand, why cafés double as co-working spaces, and why brown interiors dominate Pinterest boards. The beverage has evolved from stimulant to symbol — one that represents modern Indian aspiration: Cosmopolitan, creative, and calm.

Espresso Yourself

