Garba & Dandiya, Rewired

Once rooted in temple courtyards and community halls, Garba has burst into arenas, convention centres, and neon-lit stages. This Navratri, the city is spinning to a new rhythm — where devotion collides with spectacle, and tradition flirts unapologetically with style.

Where Tradition Finds Its Remix

On opening night, thousands gathered as traditional Garba rhythms mingled with Bollywood remixes, live dhol beats, and high-energy choreography. “Growing up, I always watched Garba in my neighbourhood temple,” says 23-year-old Shruti Patel. “Now dancing under neon lights feels exciting and fresh, but I still feel the same joy and connection with the dance.”

For choreographer and entrepreneur Bina Mehta, balance is key. “Garba is more than just steps — it’s a celebration of culture, rhythm, and togetherness. The new fusion styles bring energy, but the heart of the dance should always remain. It’s wonderful to see young people getting involved. As long as they understand the roots, modern adaptations can coexist with authenticity.”

Moments Made for the Lens

Themed décor, gourmet-style food stalls, and curated photo zones have made Garba nights irresistibly photogenic. Every swirl and twirl doubles as content. “The vibe is contagious — music, lights, costumes — it’s a festival you want to experience with friends,” Shruti adds.

A Rhythm Reimagined

Hyderabad’s Garba scene is evolving — embracing fusion, fashion, and fun while holding onto its spiritual pulse. “The magic of Garba lies in connection,” says Mehta. “As long as dancers feel the rhythm and joy in their hearts, the tradition thrives — no matter how the stage looks.” For emcee Krupa Patel, it’s a transformation worth celebrating. “Navratri has always been about togetherness, devotion, and dance — but this year, I see a beautiful shift in its dynamics. It’s no longer just a celebration, it’s an emotion that unites generations, blends traditions with modern vibes, and makes every heartbeat sync to the rhythm of Garba.”

A Frosty Twist

This year, some organisers even introduced snow machines, showering dancers in a flurry of artificial snow. The surreal mash-up of swirling chaniya cholis and drifting white flakes turned the floor into a festive snow globe — a Navratri moment made for Instagram.