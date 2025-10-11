Game, Grit, And The Gita: Cricketers’ Spiritual Playbook

Indian cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have often spoken about turning to the Bhagavad Gita for mental strength and clarity — both on and off the field.

Describing the Gita as “a companion that helps one reflect and stay balanced,” Shreyas Iyer has now partnered with the faith-tech platform Bhagavad Gita for All (BGFA).

“The Bhagavad Gita for All is not just a book; it’s a companion that helps you reflect, stay balanced, and find purpose amidst challenges. It’s beautifully designed and so relevant for today’s generation,” he said.

For many athletes, including Kohli, who credits spiritual grounding for transforming his mindset, and Rahul, who says the Gita’s teachings help him “detach from outcomes,” the scripture has become a quiet anchor amid the chaos of competition.