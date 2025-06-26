FWICE Urges Producers To Sack Diljit Dosanjh From ‘Border 2’

Sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, find themselves in a precarious situation. The Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) wants producer Bhushan Kumar of T Series to sack Diljit Dosanjh from the cast of Border 2 after he worked with a Pakistani actress in his recent Sardaarji 3.

Writing to Bhushan Kumar, the FWICE says, “The FWICE is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2. This casting decision is in blatant violation of FWICE’s official directive to boycott Mr. Diljit Dosanjh,which was issued after his unpatriotic act of working with a Pakistani actress, Ms. Hania Aamir, in the film Sardaarji 3. It is all the more disturbing that a film like Border 2, which is supposed to honor the valor and sacrifice of lndian soldiers, has engaged an individual who has recently chosen to prioritize personal gain over national respect by associating with talent from a hostile nation. This not only defeats the spirit of the film but also sends a disheartening message to every lndian. We hereby request you to reconsider your casting decision.”

Punjab 95 director responds

Speaking on the boycott call against Diljit Dosanjh, filmmaker Honey Trehan, who directed Diljit in the recent controversial Punjab 95, says, “See, we live in a country where everything becomes political in no time at all. We have seen enough of Diljit Dosanjh by now to understand what kind of a soul he is. At times the circumstances are not in your control so we should be wise enough at times to understand the situation than giving a kneejerk reaction. He is one of the most loved and respected global artistes from our country who brings the Indian flag on each and every stage he performs. He is someone who gets invited by the Prime Minister for his work. How can we disregard all this? Raising a question on such person’s integrity and intentions makes us small, narrows our thinking.”