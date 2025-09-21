Future Of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ In Limbo?
Priyadarshan admits uncertainity over the film’s cast and schedule and his reluctance to make sequels
Like an Agatha Christie mystery, the saga behind Hera Pheri 3 thickens. The off-screen drama may well outshine anything audiences eventually see—if the film ever releases.
After Paresh Rawal’s gimmicky exit and re-entry into the project, director Priyadarshan is reportedly having second thoughts.
In an exclusive conversation, Priyadarshan expressed his exasperation over the behind-the-scenes chaos: “I have no idea who’s in or out, or when Hera Pheri 3 will be made. I only agreed to be part of this project for Akshay [Kumar]’s sake. It’s his passion project, and I will do anything for him. That said, I have no certainty about the project. You may recall, I had dissociated myself from the franchise after the first Hera Pheri twenty-five years ago. On principle, I don’t like doing sequels. Why revisit the same characters when there are so many new stories to tell?”
With so much uncertainty around the project, Paresh Rawal’s claim that Hera Pheri 3 will start shooting in February 2026 seems overly optimistic. “I am not aware of any such timeline,” Priyadarshan says tersely.