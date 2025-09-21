Future Of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ In Limbo?

Like an Agatha Christie mystery, the saga behind Hera Pheri 3 thickens. The off-screen drama may well outshine anything audiences eventually see—if the film ever releases.

After Paresh Rawal’s gimmicky exit and re-entry into the project, director Priyadarshan is reportedly having second thoughts.

In an exclusive conversation, Priyadarshan expressed his exasperation over the behind-the-scenes chaos: “I have no idea who’s in or out, or when Hera Pheri 3 will be made. I only agreed to be part of this project for Akshay [Kumar]’s sake. It’s his passion project, and I will do anything for him. That said, I have no certainty about the project. You may recall, I had dissociated myself from the franchise after the first Hera Pheri twenty-five years ago. On principle, I don’t like doing sequels. Why revisit the same characters when there are so many new stories to tell?”

With so much uncertainty around the project, Paresh Rawal’s claim that Hera Pheri 3 will start shooting in February 2026 seems overly optimistic. “I am not aware of any such timeline,” Priyadarshan says tersely.