From Track to Turf: Building India’s Sporting Future, One Arena at a Time

When Praveen Reddy talks about infrastructure, his words balance passion with precision. “In India, we celebrate athletes after they win,” he says. “But to help them win, we first need to build where they begin.”

As Managing Director of 4KSports Infra, Reddy has executed more than 400 indoor and outdoor sports facilities across South India — from football turfs and rooftop courts to cricket training zones and municipal stadiums. Headquartered in Hyderabad, with offices in Vijayawada, Nellore, Bangalore, and Chennai, the company partners with the Indian Army, Air Force, corporates, schools, and government bodies.

From the Parade Ground to the Playing Field

Reddy’s story is one of seamless transitions — from athlete to soldier to entrepreneur. Born in Chittoor district, he was a 100-metre dash champion at Sri Venkateswara University before joining the Indian Army’s Corps of Military Police in 2002 under the sports quota.

“The Army taught me discipline,” he says. “But sport gave me purpose.”

It was during his service that he discovered rugby, representing the Services team (2002-2011), and later switching to American football, where he became National Coach in 2014, leading India in over 60 international games.

“In the U.S., sports facilities are treated like classrooms —built with science, maintained with care,” he recalls. “That’s when I realised: If India wants global athletes, we need world-class infrastructure.”

Engineering the Future

Built on innovation, durability, and inclusivity, 4KSports has evolved into a 100-member organization delivering end-to-end solutions. “We’re not just vendors; we’re collaborators,” says Reddy.

“My experience in the military has given me a deep understanding of the infrastructure requirements within cantonments,” he adds. “This insight, combined with my expertise in developing sports facilities, enables me to design and deliver world-class, durable multi-sport complexes.”

To date, Reddy has developed ten multi-sport complexes across Cantonments, featuring tennis and pickleball courts, indoor arenas, and even a hockey stadium.

India’s Olympic Future

“India’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics is not just a logistical milestone — it’s a call to reimagine how we nurture sporting talent,” Reddy says. “If we aim not just to host but to win, the foundation must be laid today through school-level infrastructure.”

He points out a stark gap: only 63% of Indian schools have playgrounds, and in rural areas, the number drops below 50%. “When a school invests in a synthetic track, a pool, or even a simple indoor hall, it's creating opportunity,” he says. “Early exposure builds athletes who are skilled and disciplined — not beginners.”