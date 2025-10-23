From Scalpel to Squat Rack

As an orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Dr Raviteja Reddy Karumuri juggles a relentless schedule — early-morning rounds, marathon surgeries, and back-to-back patient consultations. The role demands not just surgical precision, but physical, mental, and emotional stamina. “Strength training has become my cornerstone for resilience — a practice that fuels my endurance both inside and outside the operating room,” he says.

The Weight Room as Preventive Medicine

In the operating theatre, hours can pass in one posture — shoulders steady, eyes focused, hands unwavering. That static intensity takes a toll on the body. “Strength training, for me, is not vanity — it’s therapy. Each morning, I dedicate an hour to compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and rows, which mirror the physical demands of surgery: Balance, endurance, and control. These exercises don't just build muscle — they build stability and prevent fatigue-related strain.”

Building Bones, Protecting Joints

Weightlifting is the best form of preventive care. “Stressing the bones increases their density — a powerful defense against osteoporosis. Strengthening the muscles around joints enhances stability, something I constantly emphasize to my patients. Movements like planks, overhead presses, and rows reinforce my core, shoulders, and back — the same muscle groups that keep me steady during marathon operations.”

Discipline: The Common Thread

“My patients often ask how I manage such an intense routine. My answer is simple: Fitness is not optional. The discipline I cultivate in the gym mirrors the discipline I uphold in surgery — consistency, precision, and progress. A strong body sustains a sharper mind and steadier hands.”

Resetting After the Scalpel

After a long day of surgeries, mental fatigue can cloud even the most focused professional. “That’s when a brief evening lifting session becomes my reset — a way to release tension, clear my head, and reconnect with my family with renewed energy.”

The Final Takeaway

“In a profession where every movement matters, fitness isn’t a hobby — it’s my lifeline. A strong body supports a steady hand, a calm mind, and a long, fulfilling career.”