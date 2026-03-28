From Pure Evil To Pure Magic…

In the wake of his extraordinary success in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is making an entry into Tollywood, playing Shukracharya, a manipulative sage in Mahakali. The film, part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru. Says producer Varma, “We had signed Akshaye Sir much before Dhurandhar. He is the highlight of Mahakali.”

Earlier, the plan was to release Mahakali in Telugu only. But now, after Dhurandhar, there will be a Hindi version highlighting Akshaye in the marketing.



