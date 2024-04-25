From pageant queen to action heroine

Sushrii Mishraa, known for her brief appearance in Zero alongside Shahrukh Khan, is now poised for a remarkable transition into a full-fledged leading role in Bollywood in the action-packed Ruslaan opposite Aayush Sharma.

The actress reflects on her journey from the world of fashion to the silver screen, blending her pageant prowess with newfound acting ambitions. We had a candid discussion with her. Excerpts:

How does it feel to transition into a full-fledged leading role, especially in the action genre, with Ruslaan?

Well, it’s definitely a significant shift for me. I began with a cameo in Zero, but now I’m stepping into the spotlight as the female lead opposite Aayush Sharma in Ruslaan. It’s exhilarating, to say the least, especially since I’ll be diving into action sequences. I’ve always believed that nothing worthwhile comes easy, so I’m prepared to put in the hard work.

How has your journey from pageants to the silver screen influenced your perspective on this new venture?

My pageant journey has been instrumental in building my confidence and resilience. It taught me the importance of discipline and perseverance, qualities that are equally crucial in the film industry. While the glamour of the ramp prepared me for the spotlight, I understand that acting demands a different kind of dedication and skill.

What was it like working with Aayush Sharma in Ruslaan, especially as you transition into a more prominent role?

Working with Aayush has been fantastic. He’s a natural talent who constantly pushes himself to excel, and that energy is infectious. Despite the challenges of stepping into a leading role, I felt supported and encouraged, particularly by Aayush. His commitment to excellence motivated me to give my best performance. It’s been an enriching experience, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow alongside such talented individuals.