From modelling to auditions and ‘Heeramandi’

Taaha Shah Badusha, an actor and model originally from the UAE, transitioned from a successful modelling career into Bollywood. He initially gained recognition for his lead role in Luv Ka The End and has since demonstrated versatility in films like Gippi, Barkhaa, Baar Baar Dekho, and Ranchi Diaries.

Taaha’s passion for acting culminated in his dream role in Heeramandi, where he delved into the complex character of Tajdar.

Excerpts from a conversation:

How did you enter the film industry, and what has been your biggest learning?

Getting into acting was a deliberate choice. Despite initial doubts, my mother’s unwavering support and encouragement pushed me to pursue my dreams. My biggest learning has been to persist through setbacks and believe in myself.

What was the Heeramandi experience like?

Heeramandi happened by coincidence. I chased this audition for about 15 months with my friend Tushar because we knew this project was happening, and it was always my dream to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was my biggest aspiration and an unimaginable dream that I would actually one day be able to work with him. Through persistence and determination, we managed to secure an audition. Initially considered for a three-day role, I was eager to showcase my potential to Mr Bhansali. To my surprise, my role was eventually expanded to Balraj (Tajdar), the lead’s best friend, marking a pivotal turning point in my career.

How was it working with Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Farida Jalal?

It was a blissful experience. Sonakshi is smart, vulnerable, and strong —a great friend on and off the screen. Manisha ma’am is a legend with incredible attention to detail. Farida ma’am was like working with a spiritual, loving soul who showered me with motherly affection.

Your favourite role so far in your career?

Tajdar from Heeramandi. It feels close to me, reflecting aspects of my personality. Playing dynamic, impulsive characters like Tajdar and Murad (from the series Taj: Divided by blood), has been incredibly fulfilling.

Big screens vis-a-vis series — what would you prefer in the future?

I prefer both films and series. The big screen is my first love — it’s compact and to the point. Series allow for deeper character exploration and storytelling.

Projects in the pipeline?

There are exciting projects ahead, spanning various genres, which I cannot disclose as of now. I aim to explore versatility and entertain diverse audiences with romantic, dramatic, thriller, and action roles.

If not on the sets, where can we find Taaha?

You’ll find me training — whether in dance, gymnastics, acrobatics, or boxing. I’m also passionate about music and enjoy watching movies in theatres.

Without a godfather in the industry, has it been difficult to get a foothold?

Overcoming challenges without a godfather or godmother has been a test of my passion and resilience. I believe in embracing obstacles and growing stronger with each experience.