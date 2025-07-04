From Home-Made Bat to Test Triumphs in England

Shubman Gill has carved his name into cricketing history with back-to-back hundreds during India’s tour of England, the latest being a masterful 269 at Edgbaston, making him the first Indian and Asian captain to achieve this feat in a Test in England. The 25-year-old skipper’s childhood coach, Sukhwinder Singh Tinku, is overflowing with pride.

Speaking from his academy in Punjab, Tinku says, “The burden of captaincy is not affecting his game. The selectors took a wise decision to make him captain after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired. He must’ve heard the voices of doubt, but Gill is a determined man. He accepted the challenge and responded with two centuries and now a double hundred. That speaks volumes.”

Tinku, who nurtured Gill’s technique for six formative years, recalls his protégé as technically watertight and mentally steely. “He has the capability to score many more runs for the country. On the field, he never settles for less than 100%.”

Former India spinner Maninder Singh, also speaking exclusively to this reporter, said, “There is no doubt that Shubman Gill is a very talented cricketer. A couple of years ago, I had said that he is not appropriate as an opener in international cricket, especially in Tests, but better in the middle order. Fortunately, he got a chance to bat at number 4 when Virat Kohli retired.”

Though on the flip side, he did say, “I was a little disappointed when India lost the first Test. Gill should try to be a more proactive captain.” he went on to add, “Make no mistake, he is the right man to lead Team India. He has a superb head.”

Former India all-rounder Karsan Ghavri, a keen spotter of talent, was also one of the early believers in Gill.