From Heavy Leather to Tactical Shoes: A Call for Change

Actor Akshay Kumar recently raised the issue with Mumbai Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, highlighting the hard leather shoes with small heels that police officers wear. He pointed out that these shoes can make walking or running difficult and may even contribute to back problems over time.

For decades, traditional leather shoes have been standard issue across India, valued more for their formal appearance than comfort. Meanwhile, countries like the UK and USA have shifted to lightweight tactical sneakers - flexible, durable, and designed for officers who spend long hours on their feet.

Hydraa Commissioner A.V. Ranganath reinforces this approach, “Absolutely, comfort should be given primacy over tradition. New organisations like Greyhounds, Eagle etc., are giving importance to comfort.”

Modernisation in progress

Shikha Goel, IPS, DG-Vigilance & Enforcement & EO Prl. Sec. to Govt, Gen. Admn (V&E) Dept, TG, explains, “There has been significant focus on modernising police uniforms and equipment, including gender-specific procurements. Trainees now wear proper sports shoes for outdoor activities, PT, and sports, replacing the old canvas shoes. Specialised units like the Greyhounds and OCTOPUS already have shoes designed for operational needs. General uniform shoes have improved, but lighter shoes with flexible rubber soles would enhance comfort and efficiency.”

DCP Rahul Hegde, Traffic, adds, “Currently, we use ankle-length shoes to prevent leg twists. But upgrading to more comfortable shoes would be a welcome change. There’s no harm in evolving with the times.”

IPS Amit Lodha on Functionality vs. Ceremony

“Rather than being critical of what exists right now, police footwear should be functional according to the occasion. Ceremonial shoes have their place, and field boots have their own functionality. Changes have already been made, as Akshay Kumar pointed out. Specialised forces like the ATS, NSG, and elite units already use boots designed for function and comfort. It’s about ensuring the right shoe for the right duty — ceremonial when required, functional when in the field.”

With officers spending long hours on their feet, footwear upgrades are more than a matter of comfort — they could improve mobility, reduce injuries, and enhance overall efficiency.

Why Footwear Matters

According to Dr. Ishani Milind Chaudhary, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, “Feet form the foundation of the body’s weight distribution. Hard, flat shoes do not support the arches — medial, lateral, and transverse — which are essential for proper walking, running, and absorbing impact. Police officers spend long hours on their feet, so supportive footwear is critical to prevent foot, ankle, and back injuries.”

The Hidden Risks

· Reduced Mobility: Hard leather shoes with small heels make running, walking, or quick movements difficult.

· Increased Fatigue: Spending long hours on heavy shoes tires the feet and legs faster.

· Risk of Injury: Rigid shoes increase the chances of ankle twists, falls, and foot strain.

· Back & Posture Problems: Lack of cushioning and flexibility can lead to back pain and posture issues.