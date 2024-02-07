From exotic destinations to home turf

Couples, especially celebrities, seeking a fairytale backdrop for their nuptials, have often succumbed to the allure of destination weddings. From pristine beaches to historic castles, exotic locales have been the settings for the exchange of vows. But that seems to be changing now. When Prime Minister Modi questioned the necessity of conducting weddings abroad, he also emphasised the importance of bolstering the domestic wedding industry “Can’t we hold such functions in our country?” he asked, and urged the people of India to select domestic locations for important life events. This plea sparked patriotic feelings and triggered celebrities to reconsider their wedding plans.

We explore why destination weddings are taking a backseat and how celebrities are taking a more grounded approach.

Redefining extravagance

In a shift from far-flung destinations, celebrities are finding a new charm in home turf. Actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram opted for a traditional Meitei wedding in Manipur, while Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra chose the grandeur of a Jaisalmer palace for their intimate ceremony. This shift is not merely a response to external factors but also a redefinition of what constitutes extravagance. The focus is shifting from the grandeur of the location to the intimacy of the celebration and its impact on the local community.

Rakul Preet’s wedding reset

An example of the changing focus is the upcoming wedding of actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani. A source close to the family revealed that they initially planned to host their wedding in an overseas location, but they reconsidered their plans in response to PM Modi’s call. In mid-December, they decided to go for a complete reset, including the venue and accommodation. The decision to relocate their wedding from a foreign destination to Goa reflects a significant shift in mindset and a willingness to align their celebrations with larger national goals and priorities.

Isha and Anand’s regal wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding is a prime example of the grandeur that can be achieved within India.

After a picturesque engagement ceremony beside the Lake Como, Italy, the couple chose to tie the knot in a series of ceremonies in Udaipur. The event not only showcased the cultural richness of Indian weddings but also attracted attention to the possibilities available within the country.

As the wedding industry evolves, so do our perceptions of celebration. While destination weddings still hold their magic, the trend toward intimate, homegrown affairs is gaining momentum. The culmination of love in marriage is as beautiful when it’s celebrated on a beach in Lakshadweep or a palace in Jaipur, as in any exotic locale. So, let’s raise a toast to love, wherever it blooms – be it on distant shores or within the cosy confines of our own land.

Remember, it’s not about the miles travelled; it’s about the hearts entwined!

Grandeur of Rajasthan

Following this trend, Meera Chopra, another celebrity, announced her wedding plans during an event focused on PM Narendra Modi’s Vision Bharat – A $5 trillion economy. She revealed, “I am getting married. The preparations are on. It’s happening in March and it’s not happening in Mumbai. It’s a destination wedding, taking place in Rajasthan. It will be a classic, traditional Hindu wedding. I feel that is the right way to do it.”

There has been a gradual surge in interest for Lakshadweep, and it has now found a place on our list. While Rajasthan remains a favoured choice among couples, it’s nice to see the enchanting Lakshadweep Islands gaining popularity. This trend is particularly delightful as it signifies that people are exploring and embracing a wider array of destinations in India for hosting weddings, showcasing the growing diversity in choices. For lovers of heritage and culture, places like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kolkata, and Agra were their natural choices. Places like Uttarakhand, Kasauli near Shimla, and Mussoorie became the ultimate choice of couples wishing for a perfect climate and fantastic scenery. With all its beaches and mouth-watering seafood, places like Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Alibaug continued to be on the list. In the south, the dreamy backwaters of Kerala and affordable Vizag made it to the list.” — Arjun Bhatia, CMO (Chief Marketing Officer), Matrimony