Friendship Over Fame

The 80s reunion returned to Chennai on Saturday after a three-year hiatus — not as a glittering bash, but as a heartfelt gathering of friendship and solidarity. Originally slated for last year, the event was postponed after the Chennai floods. In light of recent hardships, this year’s meet-up was intentionally simple, hosted at Rajkumar Sethupathy and Sripriya’s residence instead of a luxury venue. The evening was curated by Lissy Lakshmi, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Khushbu Sundar, and Suhasini Maniratnam. Stars from across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi cinema flew in, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Sarathkumar, Revathy, Ramya Krishnan, Shobana, Nadhiya, Prabhu, and Jayasudha, among others. Adding a playful touch, the dress code called for animal prints — leopard and zebra. “It wasn’t a night of celebration,” said Suhasini Maniratnam. Lissy Lakshmi added, “It was a quiet gathering of friends — a moment to express unity, empathy, and gratitude for bonds that have outlasted fame and time.”