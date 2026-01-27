Fresh Setback for Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside a single-judge order granting a U/A certificate to Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, opening up the possibility of the film’s release being further delayed.

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan, quashed the order by Justice P. T. Asha, asking the Central Board of Film Certification to issue a U/A 16+ certificate to Jana Nayagan.

Observing that the film contains scenes portraying foreign powers creating religious conflict and unrest in India, along with a negative portrayal of the armed forces, the Bench held that the single-judge order stands annulled.

The case has been remanded to a single judge for a fresh hearing, with the Bench noting that the principles of natural justice were not followed, and that the CBFC should have been given time to file its counter-affidavit.

The Bench also stated that the producer may amend the prayer in his writ petition.

Jana Nayagan is said to be Vijay’s lastfilm ahead of his entry into full-fledged politics. Directed by H. Vinoth with music by Anirudh, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Pooja Hegde, Narain and others. Meanwhile, the imminence of the State election adds to the uncertainty around the release of the Rs 500-crore film.