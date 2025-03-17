Fountain Of Youth, Probiotic Skincare

The use of probiotics in skincare has gained popularity in recent years. From eating food rich in probiotics, or as a supplement, even topical application of probiotics formulations is in trend. Fermented foods (yoghurts, cheese, miso, kimchi, apple cider vinegar, etc.), are the best and the most natural source of probiotics. Probiotics can be taken as supplements, curd or fermented foods, or topical formulations for boosting skin health. Probiotic extracts are becoming increasingly popular in cosmetics.

That Gut Feeling

Gut health plays an important role in how one's skin looks. Probiotic’ is the buzzword and celebrities too are incorporating probiotics in their routine. Actress Neetu Kapoor in an interview has credited her radiant skin to Kanji (fermented cooked rice that has been soaked in water overnight and then flavoured with tempering) as breakfast. As it improves her gut health, Kanji is seen as the best probiotic food. Global star Priyanka Chopra in an interview stated that she's curd, a source of probiotics, as part of her skincare mask. The probiotic properties in yoghurt remedy any bacterial imbalances, which are the main cause of redness, inflammation and acne. Kriti Sanon has shared her skincare routine in videos, prefers probiotic Greek yogurt mask for her radiant skin that aids hydration.

Hailey Bieber, the American Model, claims that the Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence improves her skin. A well-known Greek beauty brand, which asserts it has real, food-grade yogurt in their formulas, and their probiotic-infused products have made their way into the skin-care routines of Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Cameron Diaz and many others.

Skin Healing Benefits

Probiotics, also known as good bacteria, are responsible for maintaining a healthy balance in the body, aid digestion and immunity. They act as defenders against bad bacteria. Filmmaker Sruti Harihara Subramanian of Chennai, founder of Goli Soda, an eco-friendly and sustainable product store states, “When harmful bacteria enter our body, probiotics step in to restore balance and support overall health. The WHO defines probiotics as "living microorganisms that, when consumed in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host." These microorganisms are known for their powerful antioxidant properties, being rich in vitamins and enzymes, and their ability to boost immunity. In short, probiotics not only help our gut but also support healthier, more radiant skin and hair.

The so-called “good bacteria” trend is not about what you eat today, but also about the use of products for topical treatments. Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Mumbai says, “Probio-tics in skincare are good bacteria that help in balancing the skin’s microbiome. They strengthen the skin barrier and also protect against any type of irritation. Probiotic skincare can come in various forms such as moisturizer, cream, serum, or gel. They can include common ingredients like Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and fermented extracts. In most of these skincare products, prebiotics, and postbiotics are also added.”

These ingredients can help improve your skin and repair damage. “There are numerous benefits of using probiotics, such as reducing redness, inflammation, and acne, improving hydration, strengthening the skin barrier, and soothing your extremely sensitive or dry skin,” says Dr Shareefa.

Probiotics in skincare is a new concept, which is gaining popularity. “Today the market has many local skin care products infused with probiotics. Goli Soda has products enriched with probiotics, its all natural Probiotics face wash Bar helps balance the skin's microbiome and reduce acne. The Probiotics Shave Bar, reduces shaving irritation and razor burn, leaving the skin smooth, hydrated, and irritation-free,” adds Sruti.

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Prebiotics and probiotics work together to help keep healthy — whether they’re in the gut or on the skin. “Prebiotics are foods that are required for the survival of probiotics. These are available in high fibre products like sprouts, whole grains and certain fruits. Prebiotics also repair a damaged skin barrier and help in treating eczemas. Whereas Probiotics are the helpful bacteria and yeast that can be ingested from the foods. Not many prebiotic skincare products are available in the market as compared to probiotics,” says Shefali Trasi Nerurkar – Dermatologist and Trichologist at La Piel Skin Clinic, Mumbai.

Skincare Tips

There's no one magical probiotic product for all skin types and problems. Check the labels to ensure that the product does not contain any type of preservatives or harsh ingredients that can cause increased sensitivity. “Use one probiotic product at a time to determine any irritation or allergies to it, then start using the range required. These are slow acting products, but long-lasting effects, so give it some time before you realize the effect of the product. In case of an active disease, go to the dermatologist and get it treated. Then to prevent further flares, one can use these skincare products. adds Dr Nerurkar

Always do a patch test before using it to see if it works for your skin or not. There are no bodies to regulate the composition of good probiotic creams. “The guidelines are essential to maintain the right amount of balance and treat the cause at hand. Also, there are no tests to prove these creams have the right number of probiotics, which are claimed in their ingredient lists. Unwanted ingredients can cause allergic reactions and irritation on the skin,” cautions Dr Nerurkar.

Wellness Routine

Integrate probiotics into your wellness routine, not just skincare. Topical treatments cannot replace a nourishing diet. Probiotic-rich foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and yogurt, to boost gut health (and skin health) is important.

There is a need for consumer education to help people understand the benefits of probiotics in skincare. “As people become aware of the downsides of synthetic chemicals in personal care products, they are looking for alternatives that are safe and beneficial for long-term skin and hair health,” adds Sruti.

Probiotics-are gaining momentum due to clean beauty movement and preference for natural beauty solutions.

Beauty Lies Skin Deep

• Neetu Kapoor credits her radiant skin to Kanji (fermented cooked rice)

• Priyanka Chopra includes curd as part of her skincare mask

• Kriti Sanon prefers probiotic Greek yogurt mask

• Hailey Bieber swears by the benefits of Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence

• Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Cameron Diaz include probiotic stuff in their skincare routines