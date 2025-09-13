‘For Me, It Wasn’t About Transition — It Was About Work’

Shalini Passi, who shot to fame with Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, is all set to make her big-screen debut in Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film The Wives.

For Shalini, the move from reality TV to cinema wasn’t so much about a “transition” as it was about facing her own fears. “Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about the transition. One of my biggest fears since childhood was facing the camera. So for me, it was just about being happy to be there and to work with such amazing creative people — some of the best in the industry. It was less about the shift and more about the work I was doing,” she says.

On why she chose to be part of The Wives, she points to Bhandarkar’s track record of women-centric narratives. “Of course, Madhur sir’s films are known for their strong female characters, and I’m very excited to be part of this. I love stories that make a statement or stir conversations, and The Wives definitely does that,” Shalini explains. While many newcomers would be nervous about their first big project, Shalini says she was more prepared than anxious. “I don’t think I was nervous. I had prepared everything well in advance so I could give a good performance. To me, it feels like an honour to be invited to be part of such a prestigious project. I’m very proud of it.”

Talking about her experience working with Madhur Bhandarkar, she lights up. “The most surprising thing about working with Madhur is the energy he brings to the set. When we shot during the monsoon, it was amazing to see how his kindness and sharp eye inspired everyone — from actors to technicians — to give their best. He brings out the best in people, and that’s wonderful.”

But does she worry about whether audiences will accept her as an actor and not just as a reality TV personality? “I think one should always try. It’s up to the audience, of course. They’ve given me so much love as a reality star, and I’m hopeful they will accept me as an actor too,” she says with a smile.

As for inspiration, Shalini draws strength from several icons rather than one role model. “In the film industry, there are so many — from Srideviji to Rekha — their journeys have been inspirational. Not that my path is the same, but you can take strength from other stories,” she says.