For KTR, It’s About Healthspan, Not Lifespan

As he approaches his birthday on July 24, former minister and BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao has decided it is time for a fitness reset. In a recent post saying he was “tired of hiding my paunch,” he revealed that he has resumed training after a six-month break and hopes to be in better shape by the time he turns 50. “I started training on February 2 last year and continued for about six months,” he says. “Then I travelled abroad and dropped off. Off late I started noticing some physiological changes as I am nearing 50. When the body starts behaving differently as you age, you realise you need to take action.”

This time, the decision to restart was deliberate. “I wanted to begin earlier, but travel delayed it. Now I have decided firmly that I will get back into shape.” For KTR, the motivation is less about aesthetics and more about what he calls “healthspan.”

“It is not so much about lifespan anymore, it is about healthspan,” he explains. “How many years you live is not the point. As long as you live, you should keep playing. The focus should be on staying healthy while you are around.”

His routine is straightforward but consistent. Each day begins with a warm-up followed by a mix of cardio and weight training, lasting about an hour. “My trainer is an ex-Army man and very disciplined,” he says. “The goal is not six-pack abs. It is simply about being fit and healthy.”

Even with the demands of political life, the former Minister for Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Information Technology and Communications of Telangana has built the workout into his schedule. “I train from six to seven in the morning. That one hour is available for anyone. People often say they do not have time, but everyone can spare an hour a day. If prime ministers and chief ministers can find time, the rest of us certainly can.”

Diet plays an equally important role in the reset. “Exercise is about 30 to 40 percent,” he says. “Diet is even more important.” He has shifted toward a protein-focused diet, cutting down on carbohydrates and eliminating sugar. Milk consumption has also been reduced, replaced largely by protein-rich foods and fruits. “Exercise alone will not help. You have to balance it with good food.”

Giving up favourite foods, he admits with a laugh, has not been particularly difficult. “I am not really a foodie anyway, so it does not matter much to me.” The decision, he says, came from personal reflection rather than outside influence. “I often tell people they should lose weight or get fitter. When I looked at myself, I realised I was not in great shape either. That is when I decided to get back on track.”

The message he offers is simple: focus less on how long you live, and more on how well you live.