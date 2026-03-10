Food for Thought

Ready, Steady, Cook… for a social cause has become the latest travel adventure mantra among young travellers across the country. From making rotis at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to chopping vegetables at the Shri Saibaba Prasadalaya in Shirdi, from rolling prasadam laddoos in temples to cleaning dishes, pots and pans in Dharamshala, young travellers are literally cooking up a storm in community kitchens. Not for any monetary gains, but for an inexplicable cultural experience and the joy of community service.

Shift in Food Tourism

Sociologists view this growing interest as part of a broader evolution in travel culture. “Food tourism used to focus on exclusivity, fine dining, and rare ingredients,” says Dr. Hima R, a Mumbai-based sociologist studying collective food practices. “Now, travellers are drawn to inclusive food systems. They are curious about how communities feed thousands daily without commercial intent.”

According to tourism officials, experiential travel is on the rise. “Visitors increasingly want to participate rather than observe,” says an official from a tourism department. “Community kitchens provide that opportunity in a deeply cultural context.”

Sacred Kitchens

In many parts of India, food has never been just about sustenance; it has always been about community. Steel vessels large enough to feed hundreds, wood-fired stoves glowing before sunrise, and volunteers moving in synchronised rhythm form a familiar sight across temple kitchens, gurudwaras, dargahs and village feast grounds.

Cultural Curiosity

Across the country, young visitors are stepping into community kitchens not merely as diners, but as observers and often participants in an intricate system of cooperation. “We’ve noticed more travellers coming in with curiosity,” says Harjit Singh, an organiser at a gurudwara langar in Nanded. “They want to know how many meals we prepare, how we manage supplies, and how volunteers coordinate without formal training.” Temple administrators echo similar observations. “Earlier, people came to pray and eat,” says a trustee at a temple kitchen in Tamil Nadu.

The Scale That Stuns

For first-time visitors, the scale of operations often leaves a lasting impression. Massive vessels of dal over industrial burners. Rotis are rolled and cooked in thousands. Volunteers work in synchronised rhythm, dividing tasks seamlessly. “It’s like watching a living machine powered by faith,” says Maria Gonzalez, a tourist from Spain who recently visited a community kitchen in Nanded. “But what moved me most wasn’t the size, it was the cooperation.” Volunteers say the system runs on simple principles. “No one is forced to do anything,” explains college student Aastha Bind, who volunteers at a weekly community feast in Mumbai.

Participation vs. Spectacle

Many kitchens now allow visitors to volunteer peeling vegetables, serving meals or helping with clean-up. Rohan Khem, a software engineer from Bengaluru, describes his experience volunteering at a langar: “Serving food to strangers felt grounding. It changed how I think about travel. Instead of just taking photos, I felt like I was contributing.”

Volunteers believe this interaction benefits both sides. “When travellers join us, they understand that this is not charity,” says Harjit Singh. “It’s equality.”

The Visibility Debate

The growing presence of cameras and social media has sparked debate among organisers. “Sometimes people focus too much on the spectacle,” says a Tamil Nadu temple trustee. “The kitchen is sacred. Visitors must respect the space.”

At the same time, younger volunteers see digital visibility as an advantage. “When people post about their experience, it spreads awareness,” says Aastha. “It inspires others to volunteer.”

Dr. Hima R, adds a note of caution: “There is a fine balance. Documentation can preserve tradition, but overexposure can risk turning service into performance.”

Economic Ripples

Local vendors near popular community kitchens say they have noticed increased footfall. “When tourists come to see the langar, they also visit nearby shops,” says Rajesh Kumar, who runs a tea stall. “It helps small businesses like ours.” Tourism experts suggest that community kitchens could become important stops in cultural circuits. However, organisers remain cautious. “We don’t want this to become commercial,” Harjit emphasises.

The Human Element

For many volunteers, the growing interest reinforces the relevance of their work. “I’ve been volunteering for 20 years,” says Savitri Amma, who helps cook at a temple kitchen in Tamil Nadu. “It makes me happy that young people and foreigners are curious. Maybe they will carry this spirit back with them.” Psychologists believe the appeal of these kitchens may reflect a deeper longing for connection. Says a leading Mumbai-based psychologist, “Watching strangers work together without competition can be emotionally reassuring.”

A Shared Table

Through conversations with organisers, volunteers, sociologists and tourists, one thing becomes clear: community kitchens are evolving into cultural attractions not because they were designed for tourism, but because they embody authenticity and shared humanity. “They show what community really means,” says Gonzalez. “Not in theory, but in practice.”

The vessels may be enormous, but the essence remains unchanged. In every ladle of dal served and every plate passed along the line, there is a quiet affirmation of equality, a reminder that some of the most meaningful journeys begin at a shared table.

Food & Faith

• The Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in Amritsar is the largest community kitchen (langar) in the world. It provides free, vegetarian meals to over 100,000 people daily.

• The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams offers free, high-quality Annadanam (meals) to over 1-2 Lakh pilgrims daily through the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

• The Shri Saibaba Prasadalaya in Shirdi, largest solar-powered kitchen in the world provides free veg meals to over 50,000-80,000 devotees daily.