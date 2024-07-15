Fluttering Splendour

Take a quick respite from the daily grind and immerse yourself in the bliss of a butterfly garden in your home garden. Many cities now have butterfly parks and gardens, but butterfly gardens need not always be big. They can be set up on a small terrace, balcony, backyard, or even in window box plants with flowers that attract butterflies. The garden is designed to offer food, shelter, and a breeding place for butterflies. In urban cities, there are many, who nurture gardens to attract these winged beauties. People are developing butterfly gardens in balconies, housing complexes, educational institutes, private gardens etc. There are many organisations, and butterfly buffs who conduct workshops and educational programs giving tips on how to create gardens that attract butterflies.

Flights of Fancy

Plant parenting has become popular now. Setting up a butterfly garden or edible gardens on balconies and terraces has been on the rise post-Covid. Mumbai-based Priyanka Amar, Ecopreneur, Founder of iKheti a gardening solutions company says, “It is best to have a butterfly garden in an area that receives ample sunlight. Most plants/flowers that attract butterflies bloom best in full sun. You need ample sunlight, soil, manure, seeds/saplings and water and care for the plants. Many butterfly-attracting plants can be grown in containers. Place a birdbath or a saucer filled with water and rocks where the butterflies can perch.” Priyanka and her daughter (Aranya) have created a mini forest where they have butterfly-attracting plants and herbs. The lifecycle of the butterfly is the most interesting part i.e. a larva turning into a butterfly. It teaches kids to be patient and enhances their curiosity. Priyanka has conducted workshops on the making of butterfly feeders for schools.

Little Paradise

Butterfly gardening is all about planning your garden to attract, retain and encourage butterflies. Nurture the garden with two types of plants: nectar plants and host plants. “Host plants provide a place for butterflies to lay eggs, and they serve as food sources for caterpillars once the larvae hatch. Plant a variety of host plants that cater to different butterfly species.

Some common host plants include milkweed plants for milkweed butterflies, Citrus plants (lemon) for Common and Blue Mormon, Lime Swallowtail and Lime blue; and Champak tree for Tailed and Common Jay. Include a range of nectar-rich flowers to provide food for adult butterflies such as Stachyterpheta sp, Ixora, Clerodendrum sp. and red hibiscus. Use well-draining soil and avoid chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Organic compost and natural pest control create a healthy environment for butterflies,” says Sammilan Shetty, who has set up a Butterfly Park in Belvai, Mangalore. Sammilan Shetty’s Butterfly Park spans 7.35 acres and is home to over 150 butterfly species. The park is designed to provide a conducive environment for butterflies, and it also hosts several butterfly-related events and guided tours.

Delicate Beauties

“India is home to about 1,400-1,450 species of butterflies. Some of the most common ones include the Common Crow, Lime Butterfly, Common Mormon, and Common Jezebel. Butterflies act as ‘bio-indicators’, reflecting the health and diversity of the ecosystem. They contribute to pollination alongside bees, flies, wasps, moths, beetles, birds, and small mammals, contributing to the reproduction of many plant species and the production of fruits and seeds. Butterflies are an essential part of the food web, serving as prey for birds, various species of lizards, frogs, and other insects, thereby supporting biodiversity,” adds Shetty, a college lecturer turned conservationist.

Dr. Ankur Patwardhan, Head, Anna Saheb Kulkarni Dept. of Biodiversity, MES Abasaheb Garware College, Pune says, “Butterflies are next to honey bees as pollinators. They are ecological indicators of habitat quality and climate. Their diversity and abundance serve as an indicator of a conducive environment and a balanced ecosystem. Butterflies and their larvae form an important link in the food chain. They are charming and possess aesthetic value and some of the species have high conservation value as well. They add vibrancy to your garden while also making a positive impact on the environment.”

Home+Garden+Lab

Dr Ankur has developed a butterfly garden on the terrace at his residence for observation and research. The butterfly garden supports more than 50 species throughout the year. Tawny Coster, Common Emigrant, Common Mormon, Red Pierrot, Common Jezebel, Common Jay, Tailed Jay, Common Lime, Plain Tiger, and Blue Tiger are some of the frequent visitors. Butterfly species like Lemon Pansy, Common Leopard, and Common Gull are occasional visitors. “Butterflies are charismatic creatures. People love them and want to contribute to their diversity by planting suitable gardens to attract them. The metamorphosis from a larva into a butterfly is a wonderful way to engage children in science and connect them with nature,” says Dr Ankur, who is the first Indian to receive the Elsevier Foundation (Netherlands) Green and Sustainable Chemistry Challenge Award related to enhancing pollination by butterflies.

Dr Ankur’s home garden is more than a research lab that has been visited by school students, teachers, and nature enthusiasts. “It is generating awareness about butterfly conservation and contributing to environmental education. It is a hands-on learning experience that can spark curiosity and appreciation for nature. Butterflies do get attracted to specific colours and different species have different colour choices. Their visits to flowers are guided by nectar amount and sugar composition and other chemicals in nectar.” he adds.

Butterfly Garden Benefits

Butterfly Garden is a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of life. Dr Rashi Agarwal, psychiatrist, a mental health expert, says, “It is beneficial to be around nature specifically with butterflies floating and perching in the garden. Butterflies are examples of resilience starting as a caterpillar and then blooming into beautiful creatures. Watching a butterfly feeding among the flowers in the garden gives pleasure.” Studies have shown that spending time in nature, or nurturing even a small garden, can reduce stress and enhance wellbeing.

Butterflies are ecological indicators of habitat quality and climate." — Dr. Ankur Patwardhan, Head, Anna Saheb Kulkarni Dept. of Biodiversity, MES Abasaheb Garware College, Pune

Catch The Buzz

• India is home to about 1400-1450 species of butterflies

• Butterflies act as bio-indicators, reflecting the health and diversity of the ecosystem