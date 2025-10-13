‘Fix Your Own Homes’: Salman Sets the Record Straight

During the reality show, Salman Khan broke his silence on a few long-standing controversies — from filmmaker accusations to personal misunderstandings — advising detractors to “fix their own homes” before pointing fingers.

Fires at Murugadoss after tardiness comment

The Dabangg star didn’t mince words while recalling his experience with director AR Murugadoss after Sikandar’s box office failure. Murugadoss had blamed him for arriving late on set and held him partly responsible for the film’s poor performance.

Taking a dig, he quipped, “Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, aur director sahab kehte the main late aata tha (My ribs were broken, but the director said I was late).”

Keeping the humour going, Salman added with a grin, “He’s directed a film called Madharaasi. It’s a very big film — and an even bigger blockbuster than Sikandar,” earning laughs for the subtle jab.

Hits back at Dabangg director over ‘Criminal' remarks

Salman addressed Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap’s claims that he and his family tried to “sabotage” the filmmaker’s career, and his remark that the superstar would “one day fall to his knees and beg.” Salman said, “If you want to go after someone’s family, go after your own. Love your parents, your wife, your kids. The only thing that really bothers me is that he destroyed himself.”

Salman and Arijit end 11-yr cold war

Salman and Arijit had a fallout after an incident at an awards function in 2014, but the two have now reconciled, with Arijit set to lend his voice for Salman’s upcoming Battle of Galwan.

The incident that soured their relationship occurred during Arijit’s first awards function. At the time, he was editing a song for composer Pritam Chakraborty and wasn’t keen on attending. However, Mukesh Bhatt, a jury member for the event, insisted he be present. Since Aashiqui 2 marked the launchpad of his Bollywood career, Arijit couldn’t refuse.

Rushed and unprepared, Arijit arrived at the function in casual clothes and chappals, having a flight to catch immediately afterward. Reflecting on the incident later in an interview, Arijit admitted, “I didn’t realize a lot of people would feel I was insulting the function.”

Over time, the misunderstanding faded, and now the singer-actor duo have reconciled, marking a new chapter in their professional journey together.