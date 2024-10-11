Fit as a fiddle

Being a pediatrician, he always believe prevention is better than cure. We speak to parents about importance of immunisation, nutrition, physical activityand interaction with child to keep child healthy and I know that all these principles apply to adults to keep them healthy both physically and mentally.

“Being a neonatologist and intensivist, I had very odd hours of work and had to be available for any emergencies round the clock. Keeping yourself fit and healthy was the biggest challenge though I used to preach to everyone. I realised that I need to be disciplined and stop giving excuses for not exercising.

I used to be sports person in my school and college days. My passion for running started as a fund-raising cause. I started running half marathon to raising funds for trust ‘Heal a Child’ which supports newborn and children who cannot afford intensive care treatment. Soon it became a habit for me. I lost some weight but also muscle mass. To keep healthy, I realised it was not only important to keep yourself cardio fit but also maintain muscle mass because as you age you tend to not only have risk of osteopenia but also sarcopenia. I am blessed to have good ICU team now and I get quality sleep which is important for health,” says Dr Dinesh.

However busy, the doctor ensures that he keeps 6 am to 7 am as ‘Me time.’ “As long as I am not travelling, I exercise for 1 hour. My trainer Abhilash motivates and pushesme. I mix different routines. I run, cycle, do calisthenics and weight training. I usually challenge myself by joining program like 100 days running, cycling or train for half marathon. Breathing exercise and meditation keep me calm,” he tells us.

Dr Dinesh doesn’t believe in any particular diet or fasting, except a wholesome and balanced one. He adds, “As you age, we need adequate protein. I have my eggs and chicken or plant proteins and have my share of fruits for breakfast. I drink 3 liters of water and I do not smoke and drink. I have light dinner. I have sweet tooth; I do my best to restrict sugar. Overall, I ensure I maintain some calorie deficit (Japanese principle) and ensure adequate fibre and protein in diet.”