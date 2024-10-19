Firoza at Salman’s security 

If there is any “surakhsha kavach” Bollywood star Salman Khan trusts his life with — it is his Firoza bracelet. Even as security for Salman is at an all-time high following threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the actor has immense faith in his bracelet, which, he feels, has kept him safe so far.

The bracelet, passed on to him by his father Salim Khan, has been integral to Salman’s life for several decades. You will never spot Salman without the bracelet. So how does the Firoza bracelet secure Salman Khan?

In a recently resurfaced Reddit video, Salman elucidates the protective mechanism of the “Firoza” stone in his bracelet. He says, “This stone is called Firoza. Apparently, there are only two living stones, they say. One is a Greek, and one is a Firoza. This is the turquoise. What happens with this is if there’s any negativity coming onto you, first this takes it. It gets veins in it and then it cracks. This is my seventh stone.”

Healing properties

Turquoise, a mesmerising gemstone, is recognised not only for its vibrant blue-green hue but also for its rich history and believed metaphysical properties. The benefits of wearing turquoise are manifold, spanning from health and emotional well-being to spiritual growth,” says Dr Priya Kaul, a spiritual life coach and healer.

“It is supposed to calm and reduce anxiety and tension. Its calming effect can help people handle anger and stress, promoting stability, she says adding, “This gemstone promotes self-expression and communication, which may help emotional upheaval sufferers.”

Firoza, the living stone

Turquoise, also popularly known as “Firoza”, is a powerful gem that brings in good luck, blessings of higher powers, and spiritual protection to people who tend to get into conflicts very often. “It’s a stone that activates your good luck and ability to get through situations. Turquoise is associated with the planet Jupiter, which activates the luck side of divine protection,” says Neelam Naseeb, CEO of MBM Crystals and the Ursoulcompass community.

People who tend to be overly emotional at times can wear this crystal to balance their emotions. Neelam says, “Astrologically and spiritually, anyone can wear this crystal to enhance good luck and protection.” She suggests that individuals seeking balance and making decisions based on divine guidance, rather than emotions, should wear this more frequently.

Enhanced Communication: Dr Priya refers to turquoise as the “stone of communication.” “It encourages open dialogue, making it a perfect companion for those in professions that require clear expressions—like teaching, counselling, or public speaking.”

Spiritual Growth: “Many practitioners of meditation and yoga wear turquoise to enhance their spiritual journey, as it helps to release outdated belief systems and foster a deeper connection to one’s higher self,” says Priya.

Physical Well-Being: People believe that turquoise supports the respiratory system, alleviates ailments like asthma, and promotes overall physical well-being. “Its detoxifying properties may also improve metabolic processes and enhance immunity. People often wear turquoise as a talisman for overall health and protection against illness.”

Protection and Safety: Many ancient cultures, including Native Americans, wore it as a safeguard against negative energies, psychic attacks, and physical threats. “For those who travel frequently or live in uncertain circumstances, wearing turquoise can impart a sense of safety and security.”

Promoting Creativity: The vibrant colours of turquoise stimulate creativity and inspire self-expression. Artists, musicians, and writers often wear this gemstone to tap into their creative energies.

Aesthetic appeal: Apart from its metaphysical properties, turquoise is visually stunning and can enhance any jewelry collection. It pairs beautifully with many metals and stones, making it a versatile choice for various styles—whether in rings, necklaces, bracelets, or earrings.