Firing Outside Disha’s Home

Gunshots were fired outside Disha Patani’s ancestral home in Bareilly on Friday morning, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators recovered several empty cartridges from the site, and the case has since been transferred to the crime branch.

The actress’ father, retired DSP Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother and her elder sister Khushbu Patani were in the house at the time of the incident. The family has been placed under police protection.

A threatening post that surfaced shortly after the firing alleged that the sisters had insulted religious figures and warned of further violence. Police are examining the post as part of the probe into the incident.

Goldy Brar’s gang has been linked to multiple such incidents in recent months, including firing outside comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Canada. The gang also continues to issue threats against Salman Khan, causing the actor to remain under tight security cover.