 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Finding His Own Voice, One Step At A Time

Hyderabad Chronicle
Reshmi AR
18 Sept 2025 9:03 PM IST

White sneakers, cheese dosa, and a flair for effortless style — Ibrahim Ali Khan may belong to one of Bollywood’s most stylish families, but he’s charting a journey that’s his own

Finding His Own Voice, One Step At A Time
x
(Image:DC)

Carrying forward a legacy while wanting to carve his own space, Ibrahim is upfront about the duality. “The support at home is reassuring. But the challenge excites me more. The audience won’t accept me just because of my surname. I want to prove myself on my own merit,” says the actor, who was in Hyderabad recently for the launch of WROGN’s new store.


Cricket vs cinema

With cricket in the Pataudi genes, was he ever tempted to swap the camera for the crease? “Cricket was a serious option growing up. But acting gives me a different kind of thrill. It lets me explore lives, emotions, stories. That’s where my calling was.”

Advice that shaped him

Patience, he says, has been his most valuable lesson. “The best advice was to not rush. The worst was when someone told me to just copy what works for others. That’s not me. I want to find my own voice.”

Style instincts

Off-screen, Ibrahim’s wardrobe is simple: a tee, hoodie or relaxed jeans, and sneakers. “It’s mostly instinct,” he explains. “I like what feels natural. White sneakers are my forever staple — they go with everything.”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Lifestyle News 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Reshmi AR
About the AuthorReshmi AR
Throughout a rewarding 24-year career spanning across broadcast, print, and digital media platforms, I have extensively covered all segments. As a seasoned digital media professional for over 15 years, I possess expertise in SEO, social media, and content strategies. Additionally, I serve as a UX writer and audience editor, with a keen interest in entertainment, hospitality, and other news topics.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X