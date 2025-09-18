Finding His Own Voice, One Step At A Time

Carrying forward a legacy while wanting to carve his own space, Ibrahim is upfront about the duality. “The support at home is reassuring. But the challenge excites me more. The audience won’t accept me just because of my surname. I want to prove myself on my own merit,” says the actor, who was in Hyderabad recently for the launch of WROGN’s new store.



Cricket vs cinema



With cricket in the Pataudi genes, was he ever tempted to swap the camera for the crease? “Cricket was a serious option growing up. But acting gives me a different kind of thrill. It lets me explore lives, emotions, stories. That’s where my calling was.”



Advice that shaped him



Patience, he says, has been his most valuable lesson. “The best advice was to not rush. The worst was when someone told me to just copy what works for others. That’s not me. I want to find my own voice.”



Style instincts



Off-screen, Ibrahim's wardrobe is simple: a tee, hoodie or relaxed jeans, and sneakers. "It's mostly instinct," he explains. "I like what feels natural. White sneakers are my forever staple — they go with everything."