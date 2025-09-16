Film’s Producer Hails VFX Team

Producer T. G. Vishwaprasad, who backed young actor Teja Sajja and director Karthick Ghattameni to deliver a Rs 60-crore spectacle, says, “Teja is a talented actor and has scored another success after HanuMan. Director Karthick has a great vision and captured breathtaking visuals to enthrall viewers. I strongly believe in investing in young talent,” he adds.

At a time when big-budget films like Vishwambhara, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Kannappa faced trolling for subpar VFX, Mirai has been celebrated online. “I thank the hundreds of VFX artists across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai who did a fantastic job. They created eye-pleasing visuals, including the life-like Sampathi bird and eloquent sets, to grab the audience’s attention. With nearly 2,000 VFX shots—barring a few imperfections—we proved that Telugu filmmakers can deliver a flawless live-action spectacle, setting a new benchmark,” he points out.



