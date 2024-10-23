Filmmaking is risky, actors have to accept that

Ajay Devgn is back in the news with another offering of the hit franchise Singham. In the latest installment titled Singham Again, he shares screen space with big names like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Speaking at a promotional event for the movie, the actor talked about reprising the role of Bajirao, co-producing the movie and the risks in commercial filmmaking.

Excerpts:

On realising if a film will be a hit

According to Ajay Devgn, an actor’s instinct often plays a pivotal role in determining if a film will resonate with audiences. “You realise if things are working, but you also realise when they aren’t,” he says.

Risks in commercial filmmaking

“Everything is a risk in flimmaking, especially with commercial movies. As stars, we need to accept taking risks. Filmmaking is inherently a risky profession. The solution is to take it step by step,” says the actor. As the lead actor and producer, Ajay Devgn is acutely aware of the pressure to deliver, especially when expectations are high. “Stakes are getting too high. We must be confident about our movie,” the actor says.

On collaborating with multiple stars:

In multi-starrer films, the dynamics between actors can be complex. However, Devgn believes that competition should never come into play. “People who think we are competing with each other in a film are in the wrong business. Ultimately, what matters is the film. If the film works, everyone gets appreciated. Work for the film, not for individual accolades,” he adds.

On revisiting the role of ‘Bajirao’

Devgn’s iconic portrayal of Bajirao in the Singham franchise has made a lasting impact on the audience, and he is comfortable revisiting the character. “You can do it again and again. It’s at the back of the mind,” he says. Although playing the same character can become easier with time, Devgn stresses on the importance of preparation and embracing the challenge of every performance.

Importance of new elements in sequels:

With every new installment, Devgn believes in introducing fresh elements to keep the audience engaged. “Every film needs fresh and new elements,” he says. He emphasises that giving the audience more than what they expect ensures they feel like they are watching something new and exciting.