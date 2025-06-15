Film on Sushant-Rhea Love Story On The Cards

“I can still feel Sushant all around me. His company was so filled with joy and excitement. He was a very restless soul. He couldn’t sit still for even a minute. I used to get exhausted just seeing him walk talk, and just…just being there. And his girlfriend Rhea would be on his side, trying to calm him down,” recalls writer-director Rumi Jaffery.

And now, Rumi wants to make a film on Sushant’s love story. Reveals Rumi, “It was an idea planted in my head from the time when Sushant was still with us. His love for Rhea was nothing ordinary. She could give her life for him.”

Rumi, known for his writing collaborations with David Dhawan, is in the process of writing the Sushant-Rhea love story. He has not yet zeroed in on who is to play Sushant, but Vedang Raina is a strong contender.