Feats of Clay

From terracotta chimes, little flower pots to thirst-quenching surahi and matka — pottery as an art and craft form has been practiced across the world since time immemorial. It embodies the artistry and fine work of breathing life into clay! The delicate craft is witnessing a resurgence with many people jumping onto the bandwagon.

Creative Expression

“Clay is many things,” says Rekha Goyal, Ceramic Artist and Founder of the Pottery Lab in Mumbai. She explains that clay is tactile, yet pleasing to touch with its very depiction that allows one to be creative. “It can be forgiving quite often. It’s non-intimidating yet playful. However, it also needs discipline and structure,” she explains. Rekha goes on to share how pottery serves as a universal language that speaks to everybody and allows one to be uninhibited and ‘child-like’ again.

“It’s an art form that requires the engagement of your mind, hands and vision which makes people put their phone down and focus on creating objects with clay, exploring their creative side” says Kosha Shah, Founder and Creator of Mitti Space. Kosha adds that due to social media, people in India have been exposed more to the creative and commercial side of pottery which has now become more accessible.

Wheels of Change

People want ‘mini breaks’ from their digital spaces. Pottery allows them some form of calm and peace. Clay helps engage one physically through touch and sight, yet there is a heightened sense of space and dimension that goes into sculpting clay. “All of this put together creates complete focus which I think is the key to feeling calm,” says Rekha.

Rishi Shekhar, Owner of the Pottery Studio sheds light on the ‘therapeutic’ nature of pottery. Rishi says, “Pottery teaches you ‘de-stressing’ along with controlled pressure, cooperation, and coordination.” Rishi opines that when such a task is performed with a partner be it a family member, friend or spouse, the very act of creating something new gives one the satisfaction that helps unravel one’s inner child.

Social Media Boost

Over the centuries, pottery in India has thrived, evolved, sometimes been knocked with challenges for survival. Social media has boosted its resurgence in recent times. Neha Ramaiya and Bijal Balsara, founders at YellowSpiders Pottery Studio believe that Instagram and Pinterest showcase handmade pottery images which have inspired people to explore it. They add, “The pandemic managed to give space for people to introspect and carve time out of their busy lives.” Pottery being therapeutic managed to give a road map to beat stress. Kosha adds, “Be it cooking, painting, singing, or pottery. People are exploring their creative side much more today.”

Moulding Bonds

The shared interest in art, learning a new skill, or doing something creative along with working with one’s hands leads to deeper engagement. It creates a community of people with similar interests and approaches to life. Rekha feels the younger generation looks at pottery to develop a new skill or perhaps, as a therapeutic activity. Pottery enthusiasts have a profound belief that real magic unfolds at the potter’s wheel. It is here that shape and form come into existence from raw clay. In Indian households, functional pottery items like chulhas (stoves), matkas (water pots) and kulhads (clay cups) are quite a common sight. One needn’t have these confined to mere objects for daily tasks as these certainly carry the very essence of tradition, embodying the art of the everyday!

