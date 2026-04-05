‘Fauzi’ Leak Sparks Warning

Prabhas’s upcoming film Fauzi is nearing completion, with only about ten days of shooting left for the actor. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the project is currently in its final stages. However, recently, a few pictures of Prabhas from the sets were leaked online and widely circulated on social media.

The makers have issued a strict warning against sharing such content. In an official statement, they said that certain accounts are spreading leaked images and cautioned that these posts will be reported, with necessary action taken against those involved. The team emphasised that such leaks compromise the cinematic experience they are carefully building and urged audiences to wait for the big-screen reveal.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi requested fans not to spoil the magic. He said the team has put immense effort into crafting something special, which should be experienced collectively in theatres.

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around `400 crore and carries high expectations. “Set against the backdrop of 1940s colonial India, Fauzi features Prabhas as a rebellious soldier who takes on the might of the British Empire. His role is said to have strong mythological and historical undertones, drawing parallels to characters like Karna from the Mahabharata.