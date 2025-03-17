Fast Facts

American podcaster Lex Fridman, who interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fasted for 45 hours before the interview “just to get into the right mindset”. Modi revealed that fasting helps him think creatively and enhances his senses. He can even detect the scent of water! Did the world just get to know a lot more about fasting? The benefits of fasting are too many. But can it also enable you to think outside the box and control one’s own senses?

For centuries, wisdom traditions have recognised the power of fasting, says Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji), president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. “Ekadashi fasting helps us orient with nature’s rhythms, bringing harmony to the body and mind. Today, science confirms what our ancestors instinctively practiced,” says a spiritual leader.

Reset: body and mind

“Fasting isn’t just about food; it’s about nurturing a healthier, more focused lifestyle that empowers us to live with intention and unlock our fullest potential,” says Subodh Gupta, CEO, Lord’s Mark Microbiotech. It promotes neurogenesis, which is linked to improved cognitive function and creativity. “Genome testing allows us to understand how our individual genetic makeup influences our health, helping us tailor our fasting practices for maximum benefit,” adds Subodh.

Fasting for the Senses

“It helps the body reset, reduces inflammation, and can even sharpen our senses. Structured fasting can be a powerful tool—when done mindfully and with proper guidance—to achieve both physical and mental well-being,” says Meena Kumari, chief dietician—dietetics, Sarvodaya Hospital.

Backed by Science

It must be stated that modern science and advanced studies relating to biological functions of the body have added another pragmatic perspective to fasting, which has been endorsed by icons of our times, such as, American podcaster Lex Fridman, who engaged in a 45-hour routine of fasting and Modi, who routinely follows a fasting regimen for purposes of gaining cognitive clarity, says Dr Pranathi Kesara, director-preventive health, Arete Hospitals. It is perceived that fasting allows the body to take a break from the continuous fuelling of energy into digestive functions; and to redirect the same to other, critical functions, such as intuitive thought and out-of-the-box thinking that promotes creativity and innovation. “Fasting permits the body to improve metabolism, control inflammation, and ward off longevity impairing diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers. It has also been found to enhance autophagy, the biological process involving removal of damaged cells and the regeneration of healthy ones,” says Dr Pranathi.

When approached with sincerity, fasting creates a sense of lightness. It clears away restlessness and distractions, allowing us to experience stillness and clarity. Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji), spiritual leader

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, “Every single one of your senses, especially smell, touch and taste, becomes highly sensitive. You may even notice the subtle aroma of water itself, something you probably never noticed before. If someone walks past you carrying tea, you will catch its aroma. Your senses become extra sharp.”



