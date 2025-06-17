 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Fashion’s New Address

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
17 Jun 2025 8:46 PM IST

Designer launches new bridal line and fine jewellery with Amrapali, welcomed by Bobby Kandhari

Fashion’s New Address
x
Masaba Gupta, Bobby Kandhari and Priyanka Chigurupati.

Event planner Bobby Kandhari shared a photo with designer Masaba Gupta, welcoming an addition to her line in the city. She captioned the photo: “Hyderabad welcomes House of Masaba!”. Showcasing a stunning new line of bridal and occasion wear along with Masaba’s signature saris and pret, Masaba also launched an exquisite new line of fine jewellery in collaboration with Amrapali.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Masaba Gupta Bridal Wear designer jewellery 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X