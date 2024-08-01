Fashion Palette Cleanser Trend Sweeps B-town

Tired of peacocking at high-profile weddings in heavily embroidered opulent outfits and jet-setting to pre-wedding celebrations, Indian celebrities and the fashion industry are finally giving themselves a much-needed break. In response to the 24x7 spectacle of luxury and grandeur, fashion stylists, influencers, and celebrities are embracing the fashion palette cleanser trend. It’s a move away from all the bling and razzle-dazzle towards simple, yet elegant, eye-soothing cotton and linen dresses.

Fashion icons like Kareena Kapoor in a white mulmul kurta, Sonam Kapoor in a cotton ensemble, and Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan in simple kurtas are leading the fashion palette cleanser charge. The concept of a fashion palette cleanser is not entirely new, but it has gained significant momentum in the past few days. Fashion designers and stylists who are at the forefront of this sartorial shift, insist that it is the ‘much-needed break.’

Return to Simplicity

Designer and Fashion House Samant Chauhan (Mumbai), acknowledges the appeal of simplicity. “After a period of heavy embellishments and opulence, people naturally crave a break. Simple, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen offer a sense of relief and ease. Sixteen years ago, we had white in trend. Everyone was wearing everything in white. Nowadays we have comfort over fashion, so you will see brides in sneakers with intricate designs. Fashion has shifted towards comfort now, if you are to choose between an off-pink lehenga and a bright red heavy lehenga, celebrities will be seen choosing the latter because you can also wear it later,” he explains.

Samant believes that this trend is a reaction to the visual and sensory overload from the recent wedding festivities. “It’s about resetting and finding comfort in the basics,” Samant adds.

Extravagance Fatigue

Artist and fashion designer, Venkat Gaddam opines that we live in times of a copy-paste-repeat when it comes to following trends. Venkat adds, “We have brides that stick to the classics - red, beiges, and golds, and on the other we have brides who own their personal style and have fun with it! Since Anushka-Virat’s magical wedding, we have seen a huge increase in brides opting for pastels and lighter hues and rocking them. As always, brides look happiest when they are comfortable in what they wear!"

Cotton Comfort

Cotton and linen have emerged as the fabrics of choice for this new wave of fashion. In a recent interview designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee points out their versatility: cotton and linen are incredibly versatile fabrics. They can be dressed up or down, and they are perfect for the Indian climate. Mukherjee has incorporated these fabrics into his latest collection, emphasising their timeless appeal. Anjana Rathee (Coimbatore) NIFT alumni says that they were taught to choose light and simple fabrics over heavy and embellished designs. “There is a certain elegance in the way cotton and linen drape. They are unpretentious yet sophisticated,” she adds. This shift towards simplicity is also a nod to sustainability. Fast fashion and its environmental impact have been under scrutiny, and consumers are becoming more conscious of their choices.

Influencer Impact

Influencers play a crucial role in shaping fashion trends, and their endorsement of the fashion palette cleanser has propelled it into the mainstream. Digital creator Jia Rathod, known for her chic and relatable style, has been a vocal advocate of this trend. “There is something inherently calming about a simple, well-made outfit. It allows you to focus on the person rather than the clothes,” she says.

Breath of Fresh Air

For many, the fashion palette cleanser is a breath of fresh air. It represents a break from the constant need to dazzle and impress with elaborate outfits. Actress Kareena Kapoor, often seen in luxurious designer wear, recently stepped out in a white mulmul kurta, making a strong case for minimalist fashion. Sonam Kapoor, another fashion icon, has also embraced this trend. Known for her bold fashion choices, Kapoor's recent appearances in cotton ensembles have been widely appreciated.

The fashion palette cleanser trend is a welcome shift towards simplicity and elegance. It reflects a broader desire for comfort, sustainability, and authenticity in fashion. As celebrities, designers, and influencers continue to champion this movement, it’s clear that understated elegance is here to stay. The beauty of cotton and linen lies in their ability to offer both style and substance, making them the perfect antidote to fashion fatigue!

