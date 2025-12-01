Farhan’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ Is Finally Happening

Farhan Akhtar’s chic, female-driven road film starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt is very much alive — not shelved, as speculative reports had suggested.

The project, announced with great buzz, ran into major scheduling hurdles from the start. Coordinating dates for three of the country’s biggest actresses proved nearly impossible. Priyanka Chopra, whose global commitments were the biggest obstacle, has now agreed to carve out time for the film.

However, scheduling wasn’t the only challenge. According to sources, Farhan and co-writers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti struggled to lock male co-stars worthy of the trio. The team has been keen on casting three A-list actors opposite Katrina, Priyanka and Alia — a requirement that significantly slowed down progress.

In the meantime, life changed dramatically for all three leads. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are now married and mothers, and Priyanka Chopra, too, has welcomed a daughter. With these personal shifts now settled, the production finally appears to be back on track.

In an exclusive conversation, Farhan Akhtar confirms, “To be honest, it was traumatic trying to get the actors’ dates. But we’ve sorted all that out. We’ll start soon.”