Farhan Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in New Movie

Farhan Akhtar’s new war saga 120 Bahadur pays a heartfelt tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar — her iconic patriotic song ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ forms an important part of the film.

Says Farhan, “She is the voice of the nation. Her songs are a part of every Indian’s DNA. It is said that at any given moment of time, Lata ji’s songs are played in some part of the world. Her ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ is the soldier’s anthem. It binds all Indians in one embrace of nationalism. We are honoured to dedicate our film to one of the greatest Indians.”

It was Farhan’s father, poet-thinker-lyricist Javed Akhtar’s idea to dedicate 120 Bahadur to the ‘Nightingale Of India.’

Farhan adds, “I didn’t have the opportunity to interact with Lata ji. But my father was very close to her. He tells us astounding stories of her greatness as an artist and human being.”