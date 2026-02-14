 Top
Farhan Likely To Play Don Himself

Hyderabad Chronicle
14 Feb 2026 11:28 PM IST

Reports of the actor-director stepping away from Don 3 are unfounded, sources say

Farhan Akhtar (Image:DC)

Reports suggesting that Farhan Akhtar has stepped away from directing Don 3 are unfounded, sources close to the filmmaker say.

Speculation claimed that after Ranveer Singh exited the project, Farhan approached Shah Rukh Khan — who previously headlined the franchise — to return, allegedly agreeing to step aside in favour of Atlee, director of Jawan, if SRK reconsidered.

However, a source dismisses the claims. “The Don franchise is his. Why should he give it up when he is the producer and a very capable director?” the insider says.

The source further clarifies that Farhan did not reach out to SRK after Ranveer’s reported exit and has not approached any other actor for the role. In fact, Farhan may take on the iconic character himself in the third instalment


