Farewell, Dharamji: ‘When I Go, I Want To Be Remembered With a Smile’

Dharmendra was the kindest, warmest, most genuine and uncorrupted superstar the industry has ever known. Every conversation with him left me feeling better about life. As he once told this writer, he believed he was born to spread sunshine.

Born Dharmendra Singh Deol in the village of Nasrali in Ludhiana district, Punjab, he made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, a film that failed at the box office. But Dharamji and director Arjun Hingorani remained inseparable friends until Hingorani’s death. Dharmendra went on to appear in several of Hingorani’s trademark ‘KKK’ films — Kahani Kismat Ki, Kab Kyon Aur Kahan, Khel Khiladi Ka, and Kaatilon Ke Kaatil.

A fiercely loyal friend, he never said no to directors like Arjun Hingorani, O.P. Ralhan, Manmohan Desai, Ramanand Sagar and Hrishikesh Mukherjee. His greatest performance remains Satyakam. Hrishida once said that Dharmendra was his favourite actor — a revelation that annoyed his other favourite, Rajesh Khanna, to no end.

“I knew nothing about acting. Producers said I had a handsome face. That worked in my favour. Good, bad or indifferent, the work kept coming. Bas karwan yuhin chalta raha,” he said many a time.

He was among Bollywood’s most versatile and underrated actors, always open to challenges. In 1983, he even signed avant-garde filmmaker Sai Paranjpye for a film titled Bichchoo with Shabana Azmi, but it was shelved after the first schedule. Years later, Bobby Deol starred in a film of the same name — unrelated to the abandoned project.

Sholay remains his most celebrated film. Surprisingly, only Vijay Anand (Ram Balram) and Hrishikesh Mukherjee (Chupke Chupke) brought Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan together again.

A great journey

Across six decades, he worked with a remarkable range of leading ladies — from Tarla Mehta (Shola Aur Shabnam) and Jayalalithaa (Izzat) to Suchitra Sen (Mamta). The oddest pairing, however, came in Dushman Devta (1991), where his love interest was Dimple Kapadia, then rumoured to be close to his son Sunny Deol.

The film even featured a kissing scene — one of the only two in Dharmendra’s career, the other being with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. When he turned a year older last year, he told me, “Time has flown by. It feels like just yesterday that I was a starry-eyed boy from Ludhiana. I didn’t struggle much. Soon enough, I was facing the camera for Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. I didn’t even know where to look. Sixty years later, I still get so much love. I must have done something right in my last life. I feel I’ve been sent to this earth to spread love. You get only as good as you give.” It is almost impossible to imagine the legendary, muscled, macho Dharmendra as frail or unwell. But he was ill when last spoken to.

The last conversation

“Beta, at my age anything can happen,” he said softly. “Age and mortality are truths we must all face. King or pauper, everyone has to go. I’ve lived a full life.” Did he have any unfulfilled dreams? “None. I got everything I deserved, and much more. I was a village boy from Punjab who didn’t know the ‘a’ of acting. I was told I was handsome. A nice face and my parents’ blessings brought me here. The love of my fans is my most precious gift. When I go, I want to be remembered with a smile.”

Just days short of his 90th birthday, Dharmendra has left us. The show will go on.

End of an era: Remembering Dharmendra

‘I’ve lost my dearest friend’

Dharmendra, the handsomest man on this earth.We were like the beauty and the beast when we walked in togethe. Just the other day, my wife and I met him at his home. Even in illness, he looked radiant and impossibly handsome. We truly believed he would recover. Perhaps that was wishful thinking. We never want to imagine that the ones we love will leave us. I was equally close to Hema. I can’t even begin to think what she must be going through. She loved only one man all her life. I don’t have the heart to call her… not yet.”

Shatrughan Sinha

'He was the handsomest hero'

Dharamji was one of the handsomest heroes I ever worked with—right up there with Shammi Kapoor and Dev Anand. I always say I was a lucky heroine in the 1960s, but Dharamji was equally lucky for all of us. He was a hit with every leading lady of our time. With me, he gave one blockbuster after another—Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Shikar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Samadhi — all unforgettable films with songs people still hum today. He had an incredible sense of what worked at the box office; sometimes I wonder why he never directed a film. I deeply regret not staying in closer touch. One by one, all my co-stars are leaving, and now even Dharamji is gone.”

— Asha Parekh

Tributes pour in

“Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to beour industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations... (sic).”

Akshay Kumar

“A big, big loss to the entire film world. To those who make movies and to those who watch them, Dharam ji will forever remain irreplaceable....”

— Farhan Akhtar

“It is an end of an ERA.. a massive mega star the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history...(sic).” —

Karan Johar

Never called a Superstar

Dharmendra delivered more hits than many peers, yet the “superstar” tag never came his way. When he entered films, the title belonged to Dilip Kumar, later passed briefly to Rajesh Khanna, and eventually dominated by Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s — leaving no era where Dharmendra was positioned as the industry’s singular reigning star.

How ‘Sholay’ shifted star power

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay boasted a massive ensemble, but the film was initially greenlit on Dharmendra’s strong shoulders — he was the biggest star attached to the project at the time. However, by the time Sholay finally released, Amitabh Bachchan had already delivered a seismic blockbuster with Deewaar, instantly turning him into the industry’s new favourite.

A life in classic frames

He married Prakash Kaur in 1954, in an arranged union when he was just 19. Together, they built a family of four —sons Sunny and Bobby, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeeta.

· Formed an iconic on-screen pairing with Hema Malini, delivering 28 memorable films together.

· Their story began on Tum Haseen Main Jawan (1970), a meeting that

· quietly grew into love and a closely guarded marriage after his reported conversion to Islam.

· Before Hema, his journey intertwined with Meena Kumari and Saira Banu —Meena often credited for shaping his early screen presence.

· For his debut, Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960), Dharmendra was paid a total of `51.

· Honoured with the Padma Bhushan, and multiple accolades celebrating his cinematic legacy.

· The veteran star also built an impressive business empire, with an estimated net worth of `335 crore, including a sprawling 100-acre farmhouse.

· The sets of Sholay still echo with the legendary tale of Dharmendra slipping `20 to light boys for stolen moments with Hema during the revolver scene.