Fardeen Khan makes a comeback with Khel Khel Mein

Fardeen Khan, who is making a comeback to the big screen after a long break, was on a high at the launch of the song Hauli Hauli from the Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein.

“The warmth and the love you saw in the song is what we tried to recreate. I think, we have achieved that successfully,” he said, adding that the cast, most of whom had started out as virtual strangers on the set, had become firm friends during the project, in keeping with the theme of the film – Friendship. “All of us have had a lot of fun working with each other… The film gave us a real opportunity to get to know each other better.”

Fardeen said, “This is my first theatrical release in 14 years. Significantly, my last theatrical release was also with director Mudassar Aziz. I can’t thank him enough for bringing me back.”

He also showered praise on Akshay Kumar. “I’ve got to acknowledge Akshay Kumar’s discipline. His passion and dedication are to be seen to be believed. It's a great privilege to work with him again.”