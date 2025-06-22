'Fans Expected Something Different from Thug Life': Mani Ratnam

Thug Life has been a big blow for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam who came together after 38 years. The director has apologised to viewers for not meeting their expectations. He said, “For those who were expecting another Nayakan from the two of us, all I can say is we are sorry. It was never our intention to go back. Why should we? We wanted to do something completely different. I think more than over-expectation, it was another expectation. The audience expected something far removed from what we delivered.”





While Mani is already planning his next project, Kamal Haasan has decided to take a break from cinema for a long while. A source close to Kamal Haasan revealed, “The failure of Thug Life is a big blow for Kamal Haasan. He truly thought Mani and he were recreating something extraordinary. The immediate rejection on release shocked both of them. Kamal Haasan doesn’t plan to sign on anything for a while.” So does that mean he would be focussing on his political career? “Unlikely. Kamal Haasan is taking a break from public life at the moment. His next move is not decided.”