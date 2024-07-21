Fans call Ajith and Trisha a ‘vintage couple’

A recently released poster for the upcoming Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi has generated excitement among fans, particularly for its depiction of lead actors Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan. The image, which shows the pair in a romantic pose, has prompted fans to dub them a ‘vintage couple.’

The poster features Ajith with black hair and spectacles, standing behind Trisha who is seated in a chair. Both actors are smiling, creating a nostalgic atmosphere that contrasts with earlier promotional materials showing Ajith with his signature grey hair. This change in appearance suggests the film may include flashback sequences.

Trisha shared the poster on her social media account, accompanied by star and evil eye emojis, further fueling fan enthusiasm.

The pairing of Ajith and Trisha is not new to Tamil cinema audiences. The actors have previously collaborated on several films, including Ji, Kireedam, Yennai Arindhaal, and Mankatha. Their reunion in Vidaamuyarchi marks their on-screen appearance together in nine years.

Vidaamuyarchi is produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. While an exact release date has not been announced, the film is expected to premiere in theaters later this year.