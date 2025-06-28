Fake Weddings With Real Fun Hit Desi Shores

Looks like the Great Indian Wedding – Band, Baaja, Baraat has got a new nakli twist – Fake Wedding! Yes, you read that right. Shaadi celebrations minus the real shaadi. Welcome to India’s newest cultural remix, where the baraat arrives on beat, lehengas twirl under disco balls, and there’s mehndi, dhols, even a fake varmala but there’s no actual marriage. Across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, Gen Z is throwing nakli sangeets and wedding-themed parties purely for the vibes. No bride, no groom, no rituals, just a celebration of Indian aesthetic maximalism, community joy, and Insta-ready nostalgia.

Fake Wedding Wonderland

The idea of hosting a fake wedding started as playful banter among friends. As Alisha Chouri, co-founder of Navi Mumbai-based Saddi Gallii, recalls, “It started as a joke! One of our founders couldn’t stop obsessing over her brother’s wedding. The rest of us were just trying to shut her up! So we said, ‘Let’s throw

our own fake sangeet!’ What began as a joke soon exploded.”

Sahib Gujral, co-founder of Delhi-based Jumma Ki Raat, describes a similar incident. “It just happened over a chat with my friends... The parties happening lately in the clubs are so monotonous. There should be some innovation, right?” The thought resulted an Indian-themed party with floral decor, Bollywood music, and mehndi stalls that soon went viral.

Several nightlife outfits and event organisers have jumped on the fake shaadi bandwagon. Aarsh Sharma, part of the Chandigarh’s Blur Hour team, says their event ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ inspired by founder Vipin Mishra’s vision transformed a local club into a shaadi

wonderland. “Red and white drapes, dholwalas syncing beats with the DJ, girls twirling in lehengas, and guys flexing their kurta-pajama game.”

Shaadi Sans Shenanigans

What makes the Indian wedding such ripe territory for reinvention? “Indian weddings are drama, dance, desi energy, and decadence all wrapped into one,” says Chouri. “We realized that Gen Z loves the vibe of sangeet but without the actual pressure of marriage.”

Sharma agrees. “Marriage, in the traditional sense, feels slow and heavy. Gen Z is all about vibes and fun without the baggage.” It’s not an anti-marriage movement. The organisers and revelers are very clear that it is a fake sangeet celebration with ‘no strings attached.’ A key part of the fake wedding format is

the unabashed embrace of Bollywood. “We are very bullish on the fact that our generation, which was so influenced by the Western culture, is realising that our culture is beautiful,” says Gujral. “People living in India and abroad are finding pride in our roots. We want to represent that culture with pride.” This reclamation isn’t subtle; it’s loud, proud, and unmistakably desi. “We at Jumma Ki Raat believe that if it bleeds and needs Bollywood, it’s our DNA. And we can't go away from it. We should represent it with pride and do it gracefully,” Gujral says. There are many clubs in this country which don’t allow Bollywood music. “They feel it attracts bad people. But Bollywood is not beneath us. It’s who we are.”

Play & Performance

Many youngsters who attend fake shaadi parties slip into the characters with ease – fake bride, groom, bestman, cousin etc. Others just join the celebration for fun and photo-ops. “Some come fully committed, they’ll pick a character like being the best man or the bride’s cousin,” says Chouri.

At Jumma Ki Raat, the performances are less assigned and more organic. Gujral recalls how some people who were getting married during COVID, didn’t get the chance to celebrate. “They came to our event and had their varmala ceremony.” That spirit of chaotic roleplay is central to Blur Hour’s ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ as well.

Insta Dreams

Many of the nakli shaadi events are tailor-made for Instagram. From boomerangs of mehndi-adorned hands to dreamy selfies, every corner is curated with content. But the organizers resist the idea that these parties are just for clout. “Our events look good because we feel good and that’s our rule,” Chouri says. “We never let content come before chaos. The virality comes naturally when the energy is real.” For Sharma, Instagram isn’t just a place for afterparty posts, it’s baked into the creative process. “Social media, especially Instagram, is the trend predictor and amplifier... From global inspiration

and aesthetic references to building pre-event buzz and FOMO, social platforms are central to the experience.”

Celebration Without Occasion

On a deeper level, these events are challenging the idea that you need a milestone like a marriage to justify joy. “It’s a rebellion too; a statement that celebrations don’t need a reason,” Chouri says. There’s also an emotional undercurrent: a post-pandemic hunger for joy that’s theatrical, shared, and nostalgic. “People are craving nostalgia, even if they can't fully return to those simpler times,” says Sharma. These events have become a kind of escape: a way to relive memories and tap into emotion, all while maintaining their social persona and curated aesthetic.

As with all internet-born trends, there’s already speculation about longevity of the fake wedding trend. Although many are skeptical, the fake shaadi craze is spreading. Saddi Gallii is already headed to other cities. “Our dream? Fake weddings, multiple-day experiences, maybe even destination shaadis (without the marriage),” says Chouri. Meanwhile, Jumma Ki Raat hopes to retain its cultural edge. “We want to represent our roots, with pride,” says Gujral.

New Rites of Joy

So is the fake wedding a performance? A parody? An aesthetic indulgence? Perhaps it’s all of that and something more hopeful. In a country where weddings have long served as the ultimate expression of family, status, and tradition, these events invert the equation. They’re not about becoming someone’s spouse. They’re about becoming part of a scene or a fleeting moment of collective joy.