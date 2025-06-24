Fake It Till You Make It

“I would, but I’d regret it, then get it redone, so I simply won’t.” With a single caption, Selena Gomez summed up the modern hair dilemma — the urge for transformation minus the long-term fallout. Her latest Instagram post featured the Rare Beauty founder in a white bathrobe, pouty-lipped and posing with a shaggy wolf-cut wig complete with fringe. It was playful, dramatic, and, most importantly, temporary.

When personal style is expected to keep up with social media cycles, the rise of ‘reversible reinvention’ is no surprise. Gen Z and Millennials are leaning into quick-change beauty, whether it’s a new look for the grid, a press tour, or just a Tuesday. Wig bangs, wiglets and clip-ons are all commitment-free.

Selena’s long-time glam team was behind her latest look. Hairstylist Orlando Pita, who also works with Lady Gaga and Anne Hathaway, created the faux fringe moment. Her makeup artist Hung Vanngo debuted the style on his Instagram with the caption: “New hair, who dis?”, alluding to Gomez’s real-bangs debut back in March 2022. Gomez, known for switching between sleek buns and loose curls, has lately been experimenting with side parts and layered styles. But her wig moment isn’t just a fun diversion, it supports skipping the scissors entirely and letting synthetic hair do the talking.

When real isn’t worth the trouble

Cutting bangs may seem like a minor change, but anyone who’s tried it knows the upkeep is no joke. Daily styling, oily foreheads, awkward grow-out phases — bangs are high-risk territory. And for public figures constantly under scrutiny, there’s little room for regret.

That’s where wigs come in. They allow celebrities to refresh their look, dodge damage, and keep fans guessing. For many, it’s not about hiding but enhancing; and the wig becomes as much a statement as a Chanel dress.

Wigs in real life

Keira Knightley, for instance, candidly revealed in interviews that years of hair dye for film roles led to significant hair loss, so she turned to wigs. “It’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to my hair,” she admitted. Gwen Stefani, meanwhile, says she hasn’t seen her real hair since high school and proudly owns her “everything is fake” look.

Zendaya, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga treat wigs like fashion accessories, using them to jump from one style to the next — be it a red bob, a purple pixie or platinum waves. Even Salma Hayek dabbles in wigs when she wants to go blonde for a day.

Also, there are celebrities for whom wigs are a necessity. Wendy Williams, battling thyroid disease, often customises her hairpieces, while Tyra Banks has discussed hair loss from years of stress and styling.

Let’s not forget Dolly Parton, the OG wig queen, who has rarely been seen without her signature blonde pouffes since the 1970s. “I’m more real in what I do than most people,” she’s said about her wigs in interviews.

Bollywood’s wig game

Closer home, Bollywood hasn’t been too forthcoming about wigs, but the hairpieces are very much part of the glam toolkit. Akshaye Khanna reportedly used wigs in the early 2000s before undergoing a hair transplant. Javed Jaffrey and Rakesh Roshan have also been spotted donning hairpieces in various appearances. Even Priyanka Chopra is known to occasionally use wigs or hair extensions to achieve different hairstyles for various events and appearances. While male stars may still approach wig use with discretion, the conversation is changing. Whether for hair loss, convenience, or pure creativity, wigs are becoming tools of self-expression, not secrets to be concealed.