Facing life as fighters

Fighter, starring Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is the first in a planned aerial action franchise. Hrithik and Deepika discuss the challenges of portraying their respective characters.

Hrithik Roshan

I felt inspired when I read the script of Fighter. When Sid came to me seven years ago, I saw myself as the protagonist very easily. I love the kind of films he makes. I was a little hesitant because it is a very different film and bigger than the larger films I have done. Also, he was bringing in a new element of reality into this blockbuster structure. My character Patty is not like Kabir, not like Krissh, not a ‘front-foot’, larger-than-life hero. So I had to shift gears and say, ‘Okay, I’m the actor, I signed up as an actor, not as a star.’ I had to go back to my roots and be the actor — iss film main ek rang hai bus. Sid is the painter who has made the film. We believe an actor has to be at the disposal of the director, to be used at his discretion. Someone like me, who never gives in easily, was convinced that this is a genre which the Indian cinema has never tried before. It’s a very difficult film on the Air Force and the life of a pilot. We just saw the film and I feel we’ve hit the sweet spot with it.

Deepika Padukone

There was no pressure at all. In fact, when we were filming Fighter, Jawan and Pathan had already been released. I don’t think you make a film with the end result in mind. I think what you do is, you choose your film with a purpose — you want it to have an impact, you want to tell an amazing story. Also, you work hard and with honesty, and everything falls in place. Yes it has been made with honesty and when you do that, the results are there for everyone to see.

On the ‘fighter’ spirit

Hrithik Roshan: I have seen people with a fighting spirit all around me. My dad’s and my grandfather’s lives have been full of the fighting spirit. Their stories are inspiring, they had nothing and yet they went after their dreams and achieved them.

Deepika Padukone

I’m surrounded by fighters. Somewhere I’m a fighter myself — to begin navigating a city like Mumbai when I was just a sixteen-year-old girl, starting my career as a model and then getting into the Indian film industry, where you don’t know anyone. I started from scratch and worked my way up. I learned from my mistakes, failures and got up, and because of this strength I’m sitting here today.

On a ‘Fighter Phase’ in real life

Hrithik Roshan: I experienced that many times in my career. I believe that we all face fighter moments every day. Problems arise on a daily basis. My idea is simply to enjoy my work as an actor every day, and when I start enjoying it as a fighter, then it becomes a game; and then going on from there to the level of winning a fight, you become better at the game. Every film takes the fight to a different and more difficult level. If you have that ability to navigate that fighter phase, you will enjoy it. I feel grateful for the opportunities. I won’t talk about the physical and mental fight we had to go through while making this film, but I’m happy to get the opportunity to overcome the problematic phases. It feels good.

Deepika Padukone: We all face different phases and unfavourable moments. If I had to pick one, it would be mental illness. Every day I had to work on that However, it changed me, it was a defining moment phase in my life.

On being an actor, and stardom

Hrithik Roshan: I’m in a constant tug-of-war between being an actor and a star. Acting brings me joy, and I aspire to improve every day by immersing myself in characters. While stardom is a gift, true empowerment comes from delivering excellent performances. Stardom can be a burden, but I’m learning to turn it into gratitude and simply say ‘Thank You.’

Deepika Padukone: The most exciting part to me is what you do with stardom. What I do with it is the most exciting part of this phase of my journey.