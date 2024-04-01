Celebrities have a huge fan following. No wonder, multinational companies use their ‘star appeal’ and ‘face value’ to endorse their products. From vests to hair oil, shampoos to toothpastes. But some clever desi product packaging and marketing gimmicks will leave even the best marketing gurus scratching their brains.Saunter inside any firecracker shop and you will find Sridevi or Katrina Kaif phuljhadi. Those who like some bombastic noise can try the Sallu sutali bombs and the Dhoni rocket! When it comes to beauty and style, Zayn Malik, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra lead the pack. Go to any neighbourhood barber shop, be it in metros or mofussil towns, you will be greeted by One Direction heartthrob Zayn Malik’s haircut posters. For women, be it bridal make-up or baby showers, you have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s visage gracing the walls. A visit to dental clinics and Priyanka Chopra’s pearly whites smile at you. But the all-time favourites of political party workers after poll results are the Gabbar Singh ladi (a red string of 10,000 tiny crackers), Amitabh Bachchan fireworks, Laxmi bombs, and SRK sky rockets!It is the simple math of celeb ‘face value’ without shelling out a single penny to the celebrities involved. The psychology of these ‘unintentional’ celebrity endorsements works wonders for small-town marketers and savvy shop owners. It boosts revenue, imbibes a sense of credibility, and has excellent recall value for consumers — Ek packet Sridevi phuljadi dena or Zayn Malik jaissa haircut hona.... works instantly!Celebrity faces have long been favourites of marketers. Supreet Kaur, an image consultant and image enhancement coach weighs in on the psyche behind people flocking in to buy products or opt for services with their favourite celebrity’s face. “The perception of celebrities as cultural icons exerts an influence on people’s self-image, prompting them to replicate their looks in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle,” Supreet says. She explains that people tend to buy products with a celebrity’s face due to factors like social influence, desire for status, and the belief that adopting a celebrity’s look will enhance their attractiveness and success. While celebrities do not shy away from brand endorsements, consumers do not shy away by following the breadcrumbs offered by business owners to replicate their beauty and features. Jayesh Asher, Head Consultant, The Resource 24x7, acontent marketing consultancy says, “Celebrity endorsements offer positive perceived values in the eyes of their fans. The brand becomes an overnight sensation once it is linked to a well-known celebrity and leaves a long-lasting impression in the minds of people.”Interestingly, Zayn Malik became a trendy topic on X when Twitteratis couldn't resist cracking jokes at his haircut’s expense. When his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch in Mumbai, she was instead greeted with a firestorm on Twitter. Netizens spammed the model with questions asking if she stumbled across her hot boyfriend’s new swanky hairstyle and face plastered on every desi barbershop.The emotional appeal for a favourite celebrity plays a significant role, evoking positive feelings and loyalty towards a product. Products with celebrity faces are often perceived to have higher value and quality. For example, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaqueline Fernandez and the late Sridevi’s face on fire-crackers lead to more sales due to people’s perceived likeness and image regarding these A-listers. Similarly, the trend of Justin Beiber’s vintage haircut posters sent young boys rushing to salons to look like their favourite popstar. Shashi Sinha, Chief Business Officer, Media and Advertising of a multinational retail firm explains the mindset behind advertisers and marketers in using celebrity faces. Sinha says, “The goal behimd marketing and advertising is to create awareness, affinity, and persuasion. Brands benefit from the hardearned affinity and perceived awareness of celebrities and gain a rub-off effect which leads to quick adoption of products.”As to how much revenue is generated from a celebrity ‘non consensual’endorsement of products? “Assigning a fixed revenue and success of a product solely due to a celebrity’s face can be challenging. While the quality of the product itself plays a role, celebrity endorsements undoubtedly drive increased sales and adoption,” adds Sinha. Various research and studies like the ones conducted by Harvard and Wharton Neuroscience underscore that celebrity image leads to higher sales boost and instil confidence in consumers for a product. Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist, Sentier Minds says, “Encountering celebrity faces in gyms, salons, and yoga posters motivates individuals to surpass their initial expectations and aim for positive and better results.”Celebrities maintain strict policies regarding the fair use of their image and likeness by brands. They can demand fair compensation under the Right to Publicity Act. Offenders who exploit celebrity images to create unrealistic expectations may face penalties or fines if caught. However, the Right to Publicity Act is still in a nascent stage in India. It limits a celebrity’s ability to take strict action against such infringements. In conclusion, while the use of celebrity faces by shop owners undoubtedly boosts sales and creates a sense of aspiration, it is essential to navigate potential copyright issues responsibly. Shop owners should seek licences when using celebrity images to avoid legal complications.Moreover, consumers should be reminded that while admiring celebrities is natural, it’s crucial not to fall prey to unrealistic expectations set by airbrushed images or edited appearances.