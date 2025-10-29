Extremely Grateful For The Good And The Not-So-Good’

There’s a glow about Ananya Panday as she turns 27 — calm, confident, and full of gratitude. “The past two years have brought a lot of change and learning,” she says. “I feel happier with my work and the love I’ve received, and more confident as I focus on my craft.” For her, birthdays are pure joy. “I love everything about them — cake, balloons, gifts! This year, I’m celebrating with friends, family, and my best friend’s wedding.” Her excitement, she says, comes from childhood memories — pool parties, games, Hindi songs, and hop steps with friends. “I loved wearing coloured clothes to school and giving out chocolates,” she smiles. Her favourite gift? “My dogs.” She adds, “I wouldn’t change a thing. Every experience has taught me something, and I just want to keep learning and growing.” The year ahead looks exciting. “Tu Meri Main Tera releases on December 31 with Kartik Aaryan. And Call Me Bae Season 2 starts soon — we’ve been overwhelmed with love for Season 1.”