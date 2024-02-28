Extreme Last Run

Battling harsh and unforgiving weather, 120 participants, including those above 50, successfully completed the high altitude frozen lake half marathon at Pangong Tso in Ladakh titled ‘Last Run’. When they arrived at the picturesque Pangong Tso in Ladakh and took a closer look at the frozen lake last week, the piercing cold winds amid the heavy snowfall gave them the first taste of the hostile weather. Over the next couple of days, the weather went berserk with temperatures plummeting further to minus 30 degrees Celsius. Their mission, at an altitude of 14,300 feet was as challenging as it can get. Yet, nothing could stop these determined group of people from accomplishing it. Amid chants of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” they made their way into the Guinness World Record.

Diet

This was the crucial part, says Dr Umesh, who followed a balanced diet comprising of 3-4 boiled eggs per day, meat or chick slices, salads, fruits, plenty raw and cooked veggies, days, sprouts, 1or 2 brown bread, chapati, rice.

Total abstinence from alcohol or smoking was needed to maintain hydration and avoid toxins, he informs. “The strict diet plan started from August 2023. Hydration with plenty of water 3-4 litres per day, coconut water, lemon juices was a routine,” says the sports enthusiast, who has participated in Iron Man and a host of marathons previously.

Being a doctor, conditioning the mind comes automatically for him. “In built focus is vital. I never lose my cool. Preparing well in advance gave me the confidence and mental stability,” says Dr Umesh, who frequently interacted with peer runners as part of preparations.

The 120 participants, in different age groups, started in batches of 20 each. “The sub zero temperature made me totally numb. Breathing was difficult and delirium was at its peak due to high altitude,” he said.

Indira Dewan Gehlot

A woman participant, Indira Dewan Gehlot from Jaipur, Rajasthan, is on cloud nine post the event. “I started with long slow runs for endurance and did a lot hill training with once a week trekking. I built my endurance with lots of cycling,” informs the 52-year-old who would also place weights in her hydration bag and walk around, as part of her preparations. She has done several cycling expeditions previously, one of which was from Srinagar to Leh in June last year.

Diet

“There was no particular diet and I ate everything,” smiles Indira, saying she is mentally strong though running on ice for the first time was a bit challenging. The organizers made the participants undertake five km trail run before the final event so as to build their confidence.

She says prior to the Pangong lake marathon, there was a bit of anxiety. “But after completing a kilometre, everything seemed normal and I enjoyed every bit of it,” says Indira, who is prepping up for more marathons this year.

Seetaram, Army officer

Another participant was Army officer Seetaram. He began prepping up for the one-of-it’s-kind event in December last year. “It was a combination of distance running, speed work, tempo, elevation, strengthening and stretching,” says the fitness freak, who is into running for the last seven years, having participated in more than 50 marathons, which included distances of 10K to 100 miles.

The 52-year-old started with a weekly milage of 20Km and peaked to 60Km and came down again to 20Km. “Training in winters was hard due to the plummeting temperatures. I maintained my normal diet which comprises lots of veggies, fruits and water,” says Seetaram, who hails from Bangalore and has been working in Leh for last one year.

But staying and training in Ladakh is a different ball game because of the temperature and altitude. “Running the Khardungla Challenge in Sep 23 (a gruelling run of 72 Km across the Khardungla) was a landmark followed by the Kargil Marathon. This was followed by a few long runs in the plains in November-December,” says the marathoner, who is used to kick himself to get out of the bed in the cold and train.

He recalls how the high velocity winds ended up slowing down his pace. “I had set a target of 2 hours 45 minutes and finishing with an extra 20 minutes was good going indeed. The undeterred company of a local dog on the return was the icing,” adds Seetaram, who is now prepping up for the Silk Route Ultra of 122 kms in September this year.

The prep was a marathon effort

Dr Umesh Bhammarkar

One of the 120 participants, Dr Umesh Bhammarkar says the preparation for frozen lake marathon started more than a year back. It required tremendous determination and all round efforts at physical, mental, psychological levels, he says.

The Hyderabad-based doctor started with 60 to 90 minute daily gym sessions to focus on core strength for the first two months. He followed it up by running (hill, pace, trail, fastrep). “Sunday long distance included slow runs of 22 km to 40 km to build the endurance. It’s one of the key elements for participating in such events,” points out Dr Umesh, a Vitreoretinal surgeon and Ophthalmologist.





He also included cross training with cycling and swimming sessions of 120-240 minutes per week. “Thus the training time daily ranged from an average 120-180 minutes depending on the exercises and training schedule that day. My day would start at 5 am to make up for the training requirements,” informs the 44-year-old, who was wearing five layers of clothing to keep himself warm.

“Focus and motivation can only come from passion. My training regime over the last few years has kept me in good stead” — Army officer Seetaram

“I had already done six high altitude marathons in Leh so my body was used to high altitudes” — Indira Dewan Gehlot