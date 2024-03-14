Extraordinary fight of an ordinary woman

Arbaaz Khan, who debuted as an actor in 1996, and as a producer in 2010 with the award-winning Dabangg, is coming out, not with the next iteration in the franchise as anticipated, but with a totally different movie —Patna Shuklla — under his Arbaaz Khan Productions banner.

The movie, which will be streaming on Disney Hotstar, has the tagline ‘Common Woman, Uncommon Fight’. It is the story of Tanvi Shukla, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, something that affects thousands of Indian students in real life.

Arbaaz Khan answers some questions on his latest project

About the film:

Patna Shuklla is a very special story, the journey of Patna Shukla a.k.a. Tanvi Shukla is uncommon yet relatable. A woman managing her household and profession is what we have been seeing in today’s times, but what makes Patna Shukla a superwoman is her courage to stand up for the truth. Every film collaborator is proud to present a story rooted in India—a unique tale of a roll number scam and the fight for justice.

On the Khans’ growing fascination with Bihar

There are so many heartland stories about our country. Dabangg worked because it was one. Nowadays, more than 80% of stories are based in India. Earlier, the makers would shoot in international locations. Even showcasing locales in Kashmir is not much seen now. We are from Indore. My father belongs to Madhya Pradesh. Salman [Khan] and I were born in Indore. Only Sohail and Arpita are Mumbai-born. I look at any story, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. If it is appealing and interesting, I don’t mind telling it. This story had a very interesting character and subject so I wanted to tell it. Raveena [Tandon] is playing the protagonist, [the late] Satish Kaushikji and Manav Vij have great roles. There is a good bunch of talented actors.