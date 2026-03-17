Exploring Bold, Innovative Storytelling…

Hrithik Roshan and his cousin Eshaan Roshan (composer Rajesh Roshan’s son), who tried their hand at production with Storm, are working on their second collaboration - Mess.

It is the story of a motley group of robbers who break into the home of a man with OCD and slowly realise that it’s not the family but them who need to survive the night-long standoff.

Mess, an original production for Amazon Prime Video, is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The original screenplay was written by American writer Paul Soter and the adapted screenplay and dialogues by Kapil Sawant.

Speaking on the project, Hrithik Roshan says, “Storm marked the start of something special with Prime Video and Mess feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films. Our partnership with Prime Video has allowed us to explore bold, innovative storytelling, and this project embodies that spirit perfectly.”

Hrithik is all praise for his director. “Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives. His creative vision for Mess has been extraordinary from the start. My cousin Eshaan and I believe this film will resonate with audiences who appreciate fresh, unconventional stories that push the boundaries of the genre.”