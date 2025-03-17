Excited to make my acting debut in Khakee

Sourav Ganguly is all set to start a new chapter, in this case, acting. The former Indian cricket captain is all set to make his debut as an actor in Neeraj Pandey’s Khakhee: The Bengal Chapter. Confirming the same, Ganguly said it was a first for him, and that he is very excited.

“As someone who has always been passionate about thrillers and cop dramas, Khakee as a franchise is one of my favourites. I was excited to collaborate with them for the newest instalment of Khakee - The Bengal Chapter, in the capacity of a superfan. And I truly feel that. The series has been extensively shot in Kolkata and the gripping narrative and stellar performances make it a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a well-made thriller. I have the deepest respect and admiration for a maker like Neeraj Pandey,” says the former cricketer.

Meanwhile, a biopic on the cricketer’s life is also in the making with Rajkummar Rao portraying him on screen.